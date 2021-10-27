Lightyear Director Teases Emperor Zurg

Lightyear got a big trailer for the Toy Story spinoff this morning, but some fans are wondering where Emperor Zurg fits in. The director of Pixar’s upcoming film sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about the Space Ranger’s nemesis. Well, Angus MacLane said about much as he could about Zurg. The trailer hints at a larger mythos surrounding Buzz Lightyear but leaves some blanks for fans to speculate over. (Those crystals that power his ship seem to be important. And what’s with that little droid the spaceman is exploring with?) If you are going to tell this story, it only makes sense to wonder where one of the most visually kooky elements from Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and some of the later films fit in. According to MacLane that might come into more clear focus as the 2022 release date nears.

“If the core elements of what Buzz is were to be paid off correctly, you would want to make sure that he had a laser, you’d probably want to make sure that he had rocket legs, and you’d probably want to make sure that at some point he had a recognizable antagonist,” the director said coyly. “But of course, I’m not at liberty to say anything about anything at this time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the meantime, fans will just have to let their minds wander when it comes to Chris Evans’ adventures as the titular Space Ranger. A lot of people just couldn’t believe that the character had hair in the clip released earlier today. It completely shocked them. For what it’s worth, the Captain America actor was absolutely charged up by the trailer and tweeted about it shortly after it dropped.

Evans tweeted out, “I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind”

In a separate statement, the Marvel star added, “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Are you excited about Lightyear? Let us know down in the comments!