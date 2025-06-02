Lilo & Stitch Box Office Milestone Topples Disney’s 3rd Highest Rated Remake In Global Top 10

Disney’s new Lilo & Stitch remake may not be the most critically acclaimed of its live-action reboots, but it’s steadily overtaking the top performers in terms of box office sales. In its second weekend in theaters, Lilo & Stitch has now earned nearly $611 million worldwide, surpassing the third-highest rated Disney live-action remake, Cinderella (2015), which had a total gross of $543.5 million. It passed several of the studio’s other remakes in terms of ticket sales as well, but its critical ranking is still comparatively low. Still, the outpouring of enthusiasm from fans could help secure this movie a better legacy than some of the others.

With $610.8 million in total ticket sales, Lilo & Stitch has now outperformed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which made $491.7 million, and The Little Mermaid (2023), which made $569.6 million. It’s still far behind Disney’s most-profitable live-action remakes, such as The Lion King (2019), which earned over $1.6 billion. Still, it’s notable that Lilo & Stitch is catching up to the movies with the best average ratings among critics and viewers.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the new Lilo & Stitch has the ninth-highest Tomatometer score of any Disney Live-action remake, at 70% Fresh. By comparison, the Cinderella remake is Certified Fresh with an 84% positive Tomatometer score. It’s worth knowing that this aggregator takes the average of the scores it receives. The site accounted for 182 reviews of Lilo & Stitch, but 256 reviews of Cinderella. The fact that its score is higher with more reviews is all the more impressive.

Interestingly, the average user-submitted scores on the Popcornmeter are almost inverse of this dynamic. At the time of this writing, 85% of user-submitted reviews of Lilo & Stitch are positive, while Cinderella only scored a 78%. This number is more likely to change over time than the Tomatometer score, and it seems safe to assume that Lilo & Stitch will see a drop in popularity in the coming years.

In general, Disney’s live-action remakes suffer from comparisons to their classic animated counterparts, and Lilo & Stitch is no different — despite the fact that the 2002 original is currently the most recent movie Disney has remade. Critics praised Cinderella for being faithful to the original in its time, while Lilo & Stitch is already catching some heat for major changes to the story and characters.

Those that want to compare for themselves can see Lilo & Stitch (2025) in theaters now. The original is streaming now on Disney+, along with Cinderella.