Lady Gaga Rumored To Be Up For Role In ‘The Little Mermaid’

Lady Gaga is receiving major critical and fan praise for her role in A Star is Born and now it seems like Disney might be eyeing for another iconic role in their live-action Little Mermaid adaptation.

According to a report from The Disinsider, Gaga is rumored to be at the top of Disney’s casting wish list for the film most likely in the role of Ursula, the sea witch who takes Ariel’s voice as part of a dangerous deal in the 1989 animated classic.

While the rumor is just that, a rumor, the idea of Gaga being cast in the film is one that could make a lot of sense. Not only has she received praise for her role in A Star is Born, but she was also praised for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel. And, with the live-action Little Mermaid set to feature both new musical numbers as well as classics like “Under the Sea”, Gaga certainly has the voice for it.

Gaga isn’t the only name that has been mentioned in connection to Little Mermaid. Actress Zendaya has long been rumored for the film. Earlier this year, That Hashtag Show reported that Disney may have already offered Zendaya the role of Ariel, though neither her reps nor Disney have confirmed the report.

The Little Mermaid is one of Disney’s highest-profile and most beloved films and Ariel is one of the most popular Disney Princesses. Should the live-action film come to fruition, it will join other Disney classics in getting the live-action treatment, including Aladdin, Mulan, and Dumbo, which will open in theaters on March 29, 2019.

You can check out the official description of The Little Mermaid below.

“The Little Mermaid, one of the most celebrated animated films of all time, is now spectacularly transformed for the first time on Blu-ray, with a new to-of-the-art digitally restored picture and brilliant high definition sound! Venture under the sea where Ariel, a free-spirited mermaid princess; longs to be part of the human world. After bravely striking a bargain with Ursula, a sneaky sea witch, Ariel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, Ariel will need all of her courage and determination to make things right in both her worlds.”

