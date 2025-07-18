New Netflix Comedy Continues Streaming Domination Despite 15% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Madea is back and dominating the streaming charts. Tyler Perry’s latest movie, Madea’s Destination Wedding, is proving to be a massive hit for Netflix. The movie, which released one week ago, received a dismal 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics saying the latest Madea flick is light on actual laughs, and feels more like a commercial for its setting of Atlantis in the Bahamas. Despite this, though, Flix Patrol has revealed that the Tyler Perry film has been at number on for the Top 10 on Netflix this past week, only falling to second place today in the United States. Overall, the film is 3rd globally as of today.

Madea’s Destination Wedding is the latest movie in the Tyler Perry franchise. The ever-busy director and actor has a multi-year, first-look film deal with Netflix, where he has primarily released his films as of late, including the recently released Straw. While Madea has found a new life on streaming, the franchise once dominated the box office, with nine of Perry’s Madea titles having been released on the big screen. 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman was the first to hit theaters and earned an excellent $50.6 million worldwide on a meager $5.5-million budget. The film’s follow-up, Madea Goes to Jail, pulled in $90.5 million domestically, having not been released internationally.

Perry’s Madea titles have often been hit or miss among critics, but the character’s popularity has continued to pull audiences in with each new release. Madea’s Destination Wedding sees Tyler Perry’s Madea join her family as they head to the Bahamas for Tiffany’s rushed and surprising destination wedding. While there, Tiffany (played by Diamond White) finds herself doubting her new fiancé, Zavier (played by Xavier Smalls), and she soon finds her mother acting strangely, which ultimately causes suspicions to arise regarding the marriage’s legitimacy. The movie, which stars Perry, was also written and directed by him.

As of now, it’s unclear when Perry will return to perhaps his most well-known character and franchise. Given the success of Madea’s Destination Wedding, however, it seems probable that yet another Madea film is on the horizon. With Perry known for penning scripts quickly and buzzing through production, with some of his projects completing filming in less than a month, it’s also possible we’ll get a new Madea movie sooner rather than later.

Along with playing Madea, Perry has also appeared in films like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Gone Girl, Don’t Look Up, and Alex Cross. He has also worked on Paw Patrol: The Movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Vice, The Star, and Brain on Fire.

Madea’s Destination Wedding is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Those eager to stream the remainder of Perry’s Madea films, however, will have to use several streaming platforms to do so. Diary of a Mad Black Woman is available to watch on Hulu, while A Madea Homecoming is exclusive to Netflix. A fair number of Madea titles are also available to stream on Prime Video and Peacock.