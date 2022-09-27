Magic Mike Star Alex Pettyfer Reveals if He's Returning for Magic Mike 3

Magic Mike 3 (titled Magic Mike's Last Dance) is happening, with Steven Soderbergh once again directing and franchise star Channing Tatum back for the third time. In that context, a lot of fans have been wondering if the threequel could bring the trilogy full circle, by re-uniting Mike with the main characters from the first film – namely, sibling pair Adam (Alex Pettyfer) and Brooke (Cody Horn). However, we have bad news for fans in that regard, as Alex Pettyfer has confirmed that he is not returning for Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Daily Distraction host Chris Killian about his new film The Infernal Machine, Alex Pettyfer also addressed the question of Magic Mike's Last Dance:

"He [Adam] will definitely not be popping up," Pettyfer said. "I've only done one movie in a thong, and I hope to keep it like that."

That joke(?) aside, Pettyfer did add that he is "Still a very big fan of the franchise. I think [Steven] Soderbergh – who obviously oversees everything – has done a great job."

Magic Mike's Last Dance will have a script written by Reid Carolin, writer of the previous films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Gregory Jacobs, director of Magic Mike XXL, will serve as a producer. At the moment very little is known about the story for the film. The biggest headlines besides the film moving forward has been Westworld star Thandiwe Newton leaving the film and Marvel's Eternals star Salma Hayek taking her place.

When Magic Mike 3 was announced, Channing Tatum released a statement saying:, "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO... The stripperverse will never be the same."

"Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?" Toby Emmerich, former Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said at the time. "We're thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor."

HBO Max also debuted a reality series called Finding Magic Mike, produced by Tatum and Soderbergh, that helped spark the desire to do this third film:

"As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie," Soderbergh said. "Mike Lane's dream of connecting people through dance must be realized."

Magic Mike's Last Dance is slated for theatrical release on February 10, 2023.