Major Marvel Star Confirms Return for Avengers: Secret Wars (And It’s Their Second MCU Project for Next Year)

As Marvel prepares for the epic conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, there have already been 27 actors officially announced to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and many of them are set to return in Avengers: Secret Wars. With multiple superhero teams from different realities coming together to square off against the powerful Doctor Doom, fans have plenty to look forward to in these two films, but they also can’t help but wonder who else could be involved. Shortly after the record-breaking Doomsday cast announcement livestream, Kevin Feige teased that would be more reveals to come, but that hasn’t happened yet — despite Doomsday wrapping production. As fans continue to speculate what surprises are in store, one Marvel veteran has teased his impending return.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Vision actor Paul Bettany discussed some upcoming projects, sharing he’s gearing up to go back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to a Tom Ford film starring Adele, Bettany said “I think I’ve got some Avengers duties next year.” This suggests he could have a role in Secret Wars.

Paul Bettany Will Be Busy With Marvel Next Year

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Bettany didn’t explicitly say Secret Wars in his comments, but it’s reasonable to assume that’s the project he’s referring to. Earlier this year, Anthony Mackie confirmed that Secret Wars will be in production in summer 2026, well ahead of the film’s release date in December 2027. If Bettany has “Avengers duties” next year, then odds are Vision will be back fighting alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes again. Secret Wars is the only MCU movie set to premiere in 2027, so there isn’t much else Bettany could appear in — other than perhaps some late reshoots for Doomsday as that film comes together.

It looks like Marvel fans are going to see a lot of Bettany over the next couple of years. The actor stars in the upcoming TV series VisionQuest, which debuts on Disney+ at some point in 2026. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps for now, though Bettany has teased that VisionQuest covers topics such as “intergenerational trauma” and the “denial of pain and denial of your own truth,” setting the stage for a powerful and emotional character journey. Though VisionQuest should be able to stand on its own merits as it concludes thematic arcs that started with WandaVision, the show could set the stage for Vision’s eventual involvement in the conflict against Doctor Doom. After embarking on a journey of self-discovery, Vision could be emboldened with new purpose, and someone as powerful as him would be a great asset against an intimidating villain.

There’s an off-chance Bettany might have been using “Avengers” as a general term to refer to Marvel as a whole as opposed to a specific Avengers-related project. VisionQuest reportedly won’t debut until an unspecified date in late 2026, so there’s a lot of time between now and then. It’s possible Bettany will be required to take care of some additional work for VisionQuest, even though the series completed filming over the summer. Still, until someone comes out and says otherwise, it’s more likely he was talking about Secret Wars. Though Marvel hasn’t formally announced a cast for that film, plenty of MCU actors have already hinted at their roles in the Multiverse Saga finale.

This could be the end for Bettany in the MCU. After Secret Wars, Marvel is going to do a soft reset of the franchise, ushering in a new era defined by the upcoming X-Men reboot and other anticipated projects. It goes without saying that some characters will see their arcs come to a close in Secret Wars, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Vision’s story received some sort of definitive end. When looking at what the MCU has in store after Secret Wars, it’s tricky to find a spot where Vision could be a natural fit. This isn’t to say that Vision will die (again), but after going through so much, it could be time for the character to get a proper send off.

