Marvel Keeps Making Sequels to the MCU’s Best Story Since Endgame – but Has Wasted the Greatest Part of It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s greatest project since Avengers: Endgame (2019) has led to several sequels and one major problem. In the six years since the Avengers defeated Thanos (Josh Brolin) and resurrected those lost to the Snap, the MCU has delivered both resounding triumphs and troubling missteps to the big screen and Disney+. Movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Thunderbolts* garnered widespread praise, while shows such as Loki and Moon Knight were standouts on streaming. On the disappointing side of things, Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania represent the MCU’s biggest film failures since Endgame, and Secret Invasion was the franchise’s first genuine TV blunder. But there’s no doubt about the MCU’s single most impressive feat over this time period.

Premiering on Disney+ less than two years after Endgame hit theaters, WandaVision remains the MCU’s best story in the last half-decade. A journey through Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) grief after losing Vision (Paul Bettany), WandaVision sees its main character spawn a false reality in Westview, where she revives Vision and creates their children, hoping to build a happy life for them together. The show was so successful that it led to multiple sequels, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest, which all continue WandaVision‘s story in some way. Despite WandaVision‘s captivating plot threads, the MCU has unfortunately abandoned what made the show so amazing in the first place. Wanda’s evolution into the all-powerful Scarlet Witch is the most fascinating part of her arc thus far, yet it hasn’t really led anywhere.

WandaVision‘s Sequels Are Great, but There’s One Problem

WandaVision‘s spellbinding twists, superb supporting characters, and layered examination of grief and trauma made it an enormous hit for the MCU. Thus, incorporating its story and characters into future projects was the right decision. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a Darkhold-possessed Scarlet Witch in a clash with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Then, the WandaVision Disney+ trilogy resumes with Agatha All Along, focusing on the villainous witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and the mythical Witches’ Road. Next year, VisionQuest will release on Disney+ and detail what happens to Vision after the events of WandaVision.

Each WandaVision spinoff has its exceptional qualities, but a glaring issue now permeates the MCU. Surprisingly, none of these sequels establishes a clear roadmap for the Scarlet Witch’s return. At the end of Multiverse of Madness, Wanda seemingly sacrifices her life to destroy the Darkhold, but reveals nothing about her fate after being crushed underneath Mount Wundagore. Agatha All Along raises the possibility of the Scarlet Witch’s survival amid the introduction of her son Wiccan/Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke), though it offers no definitive answers. It’s not known whether VisionQuest will include Wanda in any way, thus keeping the magic-wielder’s future up in the air.

The lack of a plan for Wanda’s return is a huge concern. Moreover, Multiverse of Madness came too soon after WandaVision and was probably the wrong project to tackle the Scarlet Witch’s villain arc. The whiplash generated by Wanda’s differing characterizations in WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness didn’t sit well with most viewers despite the brilliance of Olsen’s performance. Currently without an MCU future to speak of, the Scarlet Witch has been failed by Marvel.

The MCU Needs to Bring Back the Scarlet Witch Soon

The MCU needs to prioritize bringing the Scarlet Witch back at the earliest opportunity. Wanda’s popularity among fans has steadily increased since her full introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), arguably reaching its peak in the wake of WandaVision. A morally ambiguous character possessing otherworldly powers deserves to be one of the MCU’s faces, but the franchise has tragically left her in limbo for far too long. Over the course of six live-action projects, Wanda has followed an excellent arc, and it must continue if Marvel wants to sustain her momentum.

Ideally, the Scarlet Witch would assume a prominent role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, considering her history as the love interest of Doctor Doom in the comics. Fans might have to wait longer to see the Scarlet Witch back on their screens, as nothing concerning her next appearance has been confirmed. Olsen has regularly expressed her willingness to play Wanda again, so all Marvel needs to do is write her a part in an upcoming project. The Scarlet Witch has been kept on the back burner when she should serve as the centerpiece of the Multiverse Saga. Three years since Wanda’s last appearance, the MCU continues to waste WandaVision‘s best element, and this mistake worsens as time goes on.

WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Agatha All Along are all available to stream on Disney+. VisionQuest will premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

