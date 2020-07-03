New Black Widow Trailers Are On The Way

✖

Marvel's Black Widow movie has had to delay its release until November, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's now been confirmed that we're getting some new Black Widow trailers - despite Marvel having previously released the "final" Black Widow trailer. The British Board of Film Classification has just registered not one but two new Black Widow trailers, one that runs 2m 38s, and another that runs 1m 44s. That's good news for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, as the franchise has been all but silent in the last few months, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 brought Marvel Studios productions to a halt.

No word yet on when the new Black Widow trailers will drop, but there is one good guess: San Diego Comic-Con is going to be a virtual convention called "Comic-Con @ Home" this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Marvel Studios won't have a presence at the convention this year in terms of panels, it remains to be seen if Marvel (and other major studios) could use the increased fan presence online to simply debut new trailers for films like Black Widow.

The summer movie schedule has been obliterated, and theater re-openings scheduled for mid-July are now largely being reconsidered, so we're now down to the fall/holiday season slate of films (like Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984, James Bond: No Time to Die), to give theaters any hope of making money in 2020. As confidence in America's battle with the coronavirus wanes, and new cases continue to spike, studios may need a new promotional push for their films, both to provide an incentive for consumers to return to theaters and remind the public that these films are still on the schedule for this year, with new release dates. Given the drastic things that have happened in the last few months, it's all too easy to forget what has been shifted where, or to when.

Black Widow is providing the much-anticipated kickoff to Phase IV of the MCU saga - essentially giving the franchise a new start after Avengers: Endgame finished the franchise's Infinity Saga. Due to the interconnected nature of the MCU's continuity, the delays from the coronavirus has had a domino effect of cascading delays for other films. The same goes for the lineup of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series coming to the Disney+ streaming service: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki had to suspend both their productions, and even though WandaVision is complete, there's no telling if it can release out of its assigned order in the franchise storyline.

Synopsis: "At birth the Black Widow "aka Natasha Romanova" is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative."

Black Widow is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 6th.

