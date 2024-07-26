Marvel Fan Art Transforms Harrison Ford Into Thunderbolt Ross

Marvel Studios has a lot on their plate with The Multiverse Saga, and they look to introduce us to a major Marvel comics team called the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024, and they're actually missing a key character— General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross. The actor who played the character throughout every appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, William Hurt, tragically passed away this year and the studio is rumored to be replacing him in the role. Yesterday, a new rumor hinted that Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon, Harrison Ford is set to play the role in Captain America: New World Order. One Marvel fan created a new piece of fan art that shows Ford as the character.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii, created a new design that shows the iconic Star Wars star as General Thaddeus 'Thunderblot' Ross and it's epic. In the new fan art, we see ford as Ross transforming into the Red Hulk. You can check out the fan art below!

During this years San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

