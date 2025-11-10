Marvel Fans Make Major Realization About Avengers: Age Of Ultron Years Later

When Avengers: Age of Ultron was released in 2015, it marked a significant milestone for the MCU. The second team-up movie in the franchise, its story teased a major event in the MCU due to the weight of its source material, and it also had to hold up when compared to its wildly successful 2012 predecessor, The Avengers. It saw the MCU’s original Avengers face off against Ultron, as well as Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, who initially acted as antagonists before joining the heroes. It was the former who set much of Age of Ultron‘s story into motion, with the vision she implanted in Tony Stark’s mind prompting the creation of the rogue AI. However, Stark’s vision also continues to raise unanswered MCU questions more than a decade after the movie’s release.

Shared by @kickingcomics on X (formerly Twitter), it has been pointed out that Tony Stark’s bleak vision of a future in which the Avengers are defeated by an alien threat features an otherwise unknown character. The scene shows the original Avengers lying dead or dying, but a woman who has otherwise not appeared in the franchise can be clearly seen lying dead beside Hawkeye. Naturally, fans are clamoring to know who she is and why she was included in Tony Stark’s vision scene, as she’s the only distinguishable character shown in the scene who cannot be easily identified as an established ally of the Avengers within the MCU at that point.

It's been over a decade and we still don't know who this random woman from Tony's vision in Age of Ultron was pic.twitter.com/7agJ3N1b6L — comicodigy (@kickingcomics) November 9, 2025

Who Age Of Ultron’s Mystery Character Could Be & Why She Hasn’t Appeared

There are a few theories as to the potential identity of the woman, although there is very little evidence to support them. Some suggest that the character was intended as a stand-in for Quake, who was allegedly once considered to be joining the main timeline of the franchise after being a major character on the MCU-adjacent TV show Agents of SHIELD. This idea suggests that Quake’s popularity was a major factor, but rights issues and the expanding rift between the continuities of Agents of SHIELD and the MCU prevented her from being used as planned.

Another suggested identity is that of Yo-Yo, also known as Slingshot, who also appeared in Agents of SHIELD. At the time of Age of Ultron‘s release, she was about to make her debut on the show, and it has been suggested that the woman’s identity was never revealed after plans for a full crossover were scrapped. Much as with Quake, there is very little concrete evidence to support the explanation, as the only real substantive factor is the scene’s timing, which is almost certainly entirely consequential. However, there are also potential explanations that don’t tie in to characters from Agents of SHIELD.

Others still have posited that the woman is simply intended to be an unnamed SHIELD agent to demonstrate that the last vestiges of the organization would fall alongside the Avengers. While this is seemingly more plausible, it’s unlikely, due to the woman’s proximity to Hawkeye and the fact that she’s the only non-Avenger in the scene, as using Nick Fury or Maria Hill would have illustrated the point far better. Perhaps the best suggestion is that Marvel make use of the mystery by bringing the character back as part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, resolving a decade-old mystery while also setting up an exciting new hero in the MCU.

