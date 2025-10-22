12 Years Ago Today, The MCU First Confirmed The Infinity Saga Was Happening

Since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has thrived on teasing storylines far larger than any single film could contain. The end of Iron Man famously featured Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) discussing the Avengers Initiative, a concept that felt more like wishful thinking than a concrete plan at the time. This pattern continued with The Avengers, which concluded by introducing Thanos (Damion Poitier) to mainstream audiences for the first time, even though Marvel Studios’ long-term plans for the Mad Titan remained largely fluid. It wasn’t until 2013 that the studio truly cemented its most ambitious roadmap, confirming the direction of the entire franchise in the location fans least expected to find such a monumental revelation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor: The Dark World held its world premiere in London exactly twelve years ago today, on October 22, 2013. The film itself focused heavily on the Aether, a chaotic and ancient force capable of plunging the nine realms into eternal darkness. While the plot initially framed this substance merely as another dangerous artifact for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to secure, it actually served a much grander purpose. This specific weapon would eventually be revealed as a singular piece of a vastly larger puzzle, becoming the definitive key that officially unlocked the Infinity Saga and set the heroes of Earth on a collision course with destiny.

How Thor: The Dark World Officially Kicked Off the MCU’s Infinity Saga

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The infamous mid-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World fundamentally altered the trajectory of the MCU by explicitly confirming the existence of the Infinity Stones. The brief sequence features Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and Volstagg (Ray Stevenson) entrusting the Aether to the eccentric Taneleer Tivan (Benicio del Toro), known to the galaxy as The Collector. They reasoned that keeping two Infinity Stones in close proximity was unwise, a statement that immediately retconned the Tesseract from Captain America: The First Avenger into the Space Stone.

This massive lore expansion instantly reframed the entire plot of The Avengers, revealing that the conflict was never just about simple conquest but a proxy war for supreme cosmic power. In addition, the scene successfully transformed what were previously assumed to be unconnected MacGuffins into the essential narrative pillars of a decade-long saga. When The Collector ominously muttered “One down, five to go” after the Asgardians departed, he effectively fired the starting pistol for the most ambitious crossover event in cinema history.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

This deliberate confirmation sent the established fanbase into years of intense theory-crafting and speculation. Viewers immediately launched into a cinematic scavenger hunt, obsessively re-watching previous films to see if other powerful artifacts could be retroactively identified as one of the legendary gems. The introduction of the Aether also challenged perceptions of what these objects could be, as its liquid nature proved they could take various forms beyond simple gems.

This ambiguity fueled endless debates, and every subsequent movie release transformed into a vital piece of this larger puzzle, with audiences eagerly awaiting post-credit stingers for clues about the Soul Stone or the location of the Time Stone. This brilliantly executed slow burn built an unprecedented level of narrative momentum that sustained the MCU franchise through multiple phases before finally culminating in the tragic finale of Avengers: Infinity War.

What was your favorite fan theory during the lead-up to Infinity War? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!