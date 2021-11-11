Marvel IMAX Movies Now Streaming On Disney+ Earlier Than Expected

Marvel Studios is giving their Marvel Cinematic Universe movies IMAX upgrades for Disney+ streaming service – and now you can officially start watching them! The initial report that 13 Marvel films are getting IMAX enhanced upgrades for Disney+ stated that the IMAX versions of the MCU movies would become available on Friday, November 12th; however, Disney apparently wants Marvel fans to get the weekend started early, because they’ve released the IMAX Marvel movies a day early. Read on below for the full list of Marvel IMAX movies now available on Disney+, and what this new format change is all about!

An IMAX movie screen’s Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1:90:1 – as opposed to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio of standard cinematic letterbox used in movies. IMAX offers as much as 26% more picture, and depicts the image that many filmmakers intended to show when they shot the film. Marvel’s IMAX enhanced upgrades will also include enhanced audio and visual technology, including IMAX signature sound by DTS. Disney+ will be the first streaming service to incorporate IMAX enhancements and offer them to viewers at home.

Here’s the full list of Marvel Studios movies now available with IMAX enhanced upgrades (Note: availability varies by region):

Iron Man Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Captain America: Civil War Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Black Panther Avengers: Infinity War Ant-Man and The Wasp Captain Marvel Avengers: Endgame Black Widow

NOTE: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be added to the lineup on Friday, November 12th, which is its scheduled premiere date on Disney+.

Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX released the following statement about this new venture with Marvel and Disney+:

“For more than a decade, IMAX has helped filmmakers take fans across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters, and now that epic journey crosses into a new world: the home. IMAX, Disney, and Marvel Studios are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at-home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before.”

Indeed Marvel Studios and IMAX have had a very successful partnership during the rise of the MCU franchise. Early on, MCU films like Thor or The Avengers were simply “converted” into IMAX format, as means of helping Marvel boost box office returns. However, as IMAX camera technology evolved rapidly in the 2010s (thanks to filmmakers like Chris Nolan), Marvel dove deeper into the tech, to the point that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame became the first movies filmed entirely with IMAX digital cameras. Now Marvel and IMAX will do it again, by finally bringing the full IMAX experience in your home. Hope your home theater systems are primed and ready!

You can now stream select Marvel movies with IMAX upgrades on Disney+.