Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Praises The Dark Knight for Challenging Its Audience

Marvel star Jonathan Majors had some singing praise for The Dark Knight this week. In a long letter to Variety, the Kang the Conqueror actor reflected fondly on his first experience with a midnight showing. But, more than that, he singled out the Christopher Nolan movie as an example of popular art challenging its audience in interesting ways. It feels like ages ago, but a lot of the current stars in Hollywood would have been to the theater to see the second in Nolan's Batman trilogy in their formative years. Majors clearly had the experience imprinted in his mind. Christian Bale and Heath Ledger are dueling forces in an epic that owes quite a debt to Fyodor Dostoevsky's The Brothers Karamazov. In a lot of comic book movie top tens, The Dark Knight still stands tall after more than a decade and change. Check out what the Creed III star had to say about the work down below.

"Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" is one of those rare films that entertains at the highest cinematic rung while simultaneously challenging its audience with each frame to reach higher in their own self and social knowledge, teasing our retinas with color palettes and patterns that prescribe meaning, and incites debate in our imaginations and the collective subconscious," Majors rhapsodized.

"And the film asks what it is to be human, what it is to be alive and to participate fully in one's own living. "The Dark Knight" etches so vividly the agnostic morality of survival and the discipline of goodness," Majors continued. "Nolan's second installment of the "Dark Knight" trilogy holds in its run time an impregnable truth: Life and people are beautifully complicated and evolving. It is this fact that has allowed "The Dark Knight" to stand up and stand out all these many years later."

Will He Bring Some of That Intrigue to Kang?

Everyone is wondering what this variant of Kang the Conqueror will be like in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He Who Remains in Loki had a bit of the madcap energy that Ledger's Joker absolutely employed to devastating effect. But, Majors and the people behind the Marvel feature have said that this version of the conquering villain are quite a bit different than the trickster from the Disney+ series.

Here's what Marvel had to say about the coming threat: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

