Four Years Later, Marvel Still Hasn’t Fulfilled a Major MCU Promise

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has failed one of its most promising storylines for four years, and it might be too late to remedy its mistake. MCU Phases 4, 5, and 6 have introduced tons of new characters, defining the post-Avengers: Endgame era by its vast expansion of the franchise’s world. Compelling additions like Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and the Fantastic Four have greatly inspired the MCU’s current chapter, while longstanding personalities such as Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) have brought a sense of familiarity. Having released 13 movies and 12 live-action TV shows since the start of Phase 4 in 2021, the MCU has charged itself with managing numerous plot threads and characters in the buildup to 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars — which will conclude the Multiverse Saga and enact a reset of sorts ahead of Phase 7.

Among the superheroes introduced in the Multiverse Saga, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) was slated to take on a prominent role in the MCU’s future. His debut solo film, 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, delved into his family’s past with the Ten Rings organization and the mythical rings themselves. The movie builds up Shang-Chi as a hero and sets him up to join the Avengers, but he doesn’t have a single MCU appearance to his name in the four years since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters. Shang-Chi’s lack of screen time after such a promising beginning poses a major problem for the character’s tenure and reflects a larger problem in the MCU.

The MCU Has Failed Shang-Chi Since His Introduction

Ever since Shang-Chi met Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) via holographs before walking through a portal with Wong (Benedict Wong) and Katy (Awkwafina), he hasn’t been seen or heard from in the MCU. Most fans interpret Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ ending as a clear setup for the titular hero to team-up with the other Avengers before the franchise’s next big event. Shang-Chi 2‘s development was confirmed in December 2021, however the sequel has not received any concrete updates since. Director Destin Daniel Cretton is currently attached to 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so it’s hard to determine when Shang-Chi 2 will begin production.

As a result of Marvel treading water with Shang-Chi 2 and neglecting to feature the character in any other projects, Shang-Chi’s larger place in the MCU remains uncertain. Although he will officially return in Avengers: Doomsday, a gap of more than five years between his first and second MCU outings is a glaring misstep. Shang-Chi’s development and reception from fans should not be left at a disadvantage due to his lengthy absence. The MCU’s sidelining of the character affords him little momentum in the buildup to Doomsday. As a result, the highly anticipated crossover film must make up a lot of ground with the skilled martial arts fighter, if it hopes to keep him at the forefront of the franchise’s giant roster of superheroes. Doomsday might not have the narrative space to make Shang-Chi stand out after his many years away from the screen, thus jeopardizing Shang-Chi 2‘s success.

This MCU Problem Extends Beyond Shang-Chi

As it turns out, Shang-Chi isn’t the only character suffering from a lack of screen time or a poorly planned arc in the Multiverse Saga. Fellow newcomers Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) have no discernible MCU future after leading their own Disney+ shows, while Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) have gone more than three years without an appearance. Meanwhile, existing heroes such as Shuri/Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Thor will have only shown up once in the Multiverse Saga before they return in Doomsday. The beginning of Phase 4 appeared to place Wanda at the forefront of the Multiverse Saga; however, the Scarlet Witch’s baffling “death” forms a giant question mark concerning the future of a character seemingly at her peak.

The MCU’s ongoing issue involves its increased number of characters and ever-expanding world, clashing with its recent objective to focus on the quality of its projects over quantity. A natural consequence of this endeavor is that many characters have seen their appearances drift too few and far between, hindering their development and possibly discouraging audiences from investing in their stories. When fans expect heroes to be absent for years on end after their introduction or latest installment, it can feel exhausting and pointless to keep up with the MCU’s overarching narrative. When the MCU resets itself in the wake of Secret Wars, it needs to decide which characters to prioritize instead of integrating myriad new personalities only to neglect them later on.

Avengers: Doomsday will open in theaters on December 18, 2026.