Marvel Fans Stunned Sony Finally Making Spider-Man Movie
Marvel fans cheer as Sony decides to make a Spider-Man movie about Spider-Man.
Sony is reportedly casting a live-action Miles Morales and Marvel fans all over social media all had the same reaction. The Internet is buzzing after Jeff Sneider's The Hot Mic podcast saw the reporter claim that Sony was already looking for the live-action version of the beloved Marvel hero. After a lot of side projects about Spider-Man villain, the studio is finally making a movie about Spider-Man. It's something you hear on social media all the time. Especially, after Madame Web became the Internet's punching bag for a few weeks. There's no doubt the fan excitement around a possible Miles and Peter Parker crossover would be a massive event for fans of the Spider-Man franchise.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore has wanted to play the live-action version of this character for a while now. But, it's taken a while to get a live-action adaptation off the ground. So, the chances of that are unlikely at this point. (I'd be willing to bet he'd play a multiverse version of Miles Morales in Avengers: Secret Wars.) Still, in 2023, he told Entertainment Tonight that if the call comes in, he'll be ready for it.
Oh my god they realized they can use protagonists. https://t.co/dTO5VmTdB4— Dylan Macri, Cadhla182, Commissions Open (@Dylan_Macri) June 21, 2024
"Do I want to do it? Absolutely." Moore said with real conviction. "Yeah, I think if you know the work, I would just be humbled to be able to take on that...I would put my entire spirit into that opportunity. If you've seen my work you know what that means so I'll leave it at that."
Who do you think will be Miles Morales? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook!
Could be fine? Who knows!
Hey at least they are doing something with Spider-Man for once, and not just doing useless villain origin films. https://t.co/1MSVpXXYiu— SIM (@LethalKnight21) June 21, 2024
Would be really fun
Aye hollywood... I know the perfect actor. https://t.co/agcmyRI6Xa pic.twitter.com/UsbJPGlGUE— He Who's Pencil DIFFERENT (@JaFleuTheArtist) June 21, 2024
This is absolute facts
Lord and Miller first live action test is casting the right person. https://t.co/1oqc5ewRXZ— Big Bojji’s First Guard (@tharris619) June 21, 2024
Getting loose
pic.twitter.com/FmjixAJXba https://t.co/UMGFzXhiQZ— Smitty Werbenjagermanjenson (@ChiddenxNuddet) June 21, 2024
A lot of emotions
Sony https://t.co/Slbgol5yaF pic.twitter.com/fdq2SggMxP— B. (@ReignMcs) June 21, 2024
What kind of weird poll...lol
https://t.co/yUlRGwEDJj pic.twitter.com/DrgUHBQW17— Literally Ryan Gosling (parody) (@litteralyme0) June 21, 2024
Check that fine print
Sony? https://t.co/3jzq0N53nL pic.twitter.com/N6L332pAZw— Barbara Howard (@allthatjazz13) June 21, 2024
Just a lot of anxiety out there
this is a lot more important than madame web / morbius / kraven
don’t fuck this up https://t.co/FLQe2pcEER— nick (@imkully) June 21, 2024
Walk with us
https://t.co/vcli3lWxkk pic.twitter.com/0OSsQPI9xt— Benji Hall Kahn (@benjihallkahn) June 21, 2024
People are still upset about Madame Web
The geniuses at Sony are going to put Miles in their Madame Web/Morbius/Kraven the Hunter Spooderman universe and ruin him for the MCU.— Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) June 21, 2024
Trending Now:
-
1EA Sports FC 24: All Answers For Copa America Throwback Objective
-
2Star Wars: The Acolyte Writer Addresses Ki-Adi-Mundi's Appearance & Phantom Menace Quote
-
3Epic Games Store Reveals Last Free Games for June
-
4Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Redesigned Paladin Class
-
5Marvel Fans Stunned Sony Finally Making Spider-Man Movie