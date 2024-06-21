Marvel Fans Stunned Sony Finally Making Spider-Man Movie

Sony is reportedly casting a live-action Miles Morales and Marvel fans all over social media all had the same reaction. The Internet is buzzing after Jeff Sneider's The Hot Mic podcast saw the reporter claim that Sony was already looking for the live-action version of the beloved Marvel hero. After a lot of side projects about Spider-Man villain, the studio is finally making a movie about Spider-Man. It's something you hear on social media all the time. Especially, after Madame Web became the Internet's punching bag for a few weeks. There's no doubt the fan excitement around a possible Miles and Peter Parker crossover would be a massive event for fans of the Spider-Man franchise.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore has wanted to play the live-action version of this character for a while now. But, it's taken a while to get a live-action adaptation off the ground. So, the chances of that are unlikely at this point. (I'd be willing to bet he'd play a multiverse version of Miles Morales in Avengers: Secret Wars.) Still, in 2023, he told Entertainment Tonight that if the call comes in, he'll be ready for it.

"Do I want to do it? Absolutely." Moore said with real conviction. "Yeah, I think if you know the work, I would just be humbled to be able to take on that...I would put my entire spirit into that opportunity. If you've seen my work you know what that means so I'll leave it at that."

