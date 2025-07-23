Major Marvel Star Calls Prep for Superhero Role “Horrific” (& They’re Right)

Movie stars have always been subjected to brutal diet and exercise routines in order to meet the standards of studios and audiences, and in recent years, Marvel Cinematic Universe stars have spoken out honestly about the experience. The latest indictment comes from Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the MCU. He appeared on the foodie podcast Ruthie’s Table this week, and the conversation naturally turned to his regimen on set. Cumberbatch isn’t even on display as much as some of his co-stars — he typically wears elaborate robes and a magic cape when he’s on screen. Still, he confirmed he has been through some demanding routines to stay in shape for the part, and it’s not his favorite part of the job.

“For me, the exercise is great,” Cumberbatch said. “And the end result is that you feel strong and you feel confident — you hold yourself better. You have stamina through the exercise and the food that makes you last through the gig. But it is horrific. I don’t like it personally.”

For Cumberbatch, a big part of the challenge is actually building muscle and gaining weight, rather than restricting himself. “I think it’s horrific eating beyond your appetite,” he said. “Again, going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability — it’s just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating.”

Cumberbatch described his daily diet during these training phases. Under the supervision of trainers and nutritionists, he was expected to eat five full meals per day, along with several high-protein snacks like boiled eggs. It sounds like a bland, clinical diet for anyone, but all the more so for someone who needs to eat in excess to fill out their robes. Still, Cumberbatch acknowledged that it’s a good problem to have, and that he ultimately appreciates the chance to stay fit on the company’s dime.

“It’s great fun. I love it. I love body transformation in my job,” he said. “On Marvel, it’s a big sand pit. So they’ve got resources. You have someone who can prescribe you what you’re eating, and they can cook [for] you. We had a fantastic chef on the last Doctor Strange film.”

Ruthie’s Table is recorded in London, where Avengers: Doomsday is filming now. Cumberbatch is expected to appear in the movie, so he may be there on official business. If one cast member eats enough to “feed a family” as Cumberbatch said, then the whole city must be feeling the intense appetite of this massive, all-star cast. Other Marvel stars have spoken about their diet and training routines for the franchise as well, and while some take this part of the process in stride, others feel that something needs to change for the health of the actors and the impressionable viewers watching the final product.

Avengers: Doomsday is filming now, and is scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026. Cumberbatch’s previous MCU appearances as Doctor Strange are streaming now on Disney+.