Marvel Star Rachel McAdams Expecting Second Child

✖

Doctor Strange and Eurovision Song Contest actress Rachel McAdams is expecting her second child according to reports. People brings word of recent photos of the actress out in Los Angeles leaving a children's clothing store and sporting a baby bump. This marks the second child for McAdams and her partner Jamie Linden, the screenwriter behind Dear John and the long awaited Chaos Walking. The couple's first child was born in April of 2018, but the Academy Award nominated actress maintains his privacy to an extensive degree, not speaking about him in interviews and not even mentioning his name in public.

McAdams did open up in an interview for Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, her first project after giving birth to her son, revealing that he came along with her to film the project.

"I got a lot of time off beforehand so I was pretty ready to go back by the time I did," McAdams told ET earlier this summer. "He was almost two ... but I mean, being able to take him to Iceland, he'll never remember any of it but I feel like somehow that might stick to his soul and his personality a little bit, so it was great to get to travel. And you know, we've been sort of cuddled up for so long together that it was wonderful to go out into the world and get to work at the same time. I felt really lucky to be able to do that."

Even before the coronavirus pandemic and the revelation of her new pregnancy it was not expected that McAdams would not be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. That film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is slated to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

The news of her seemingly not appeared was reported not long after it was revealed that Scott Derrickson had departed the project. It's possible that these two things were related as McAdams was previously very vocal that she signed on to the original film to work with Derrickson.

"I just love the director," McAdams told MTV back in 2015. "I met with Scott [Derrickson] and loved his vision, he was so passionate. And the opportunity to work with Benedict was kind of a no-brainer. And Marvel makes amazing films, so it was a complete package."

Even if she were attached to the sequel, her upcoming bundle of joy might inhibit her participation anyway. We wish her and Jamie Linden the best with this new addition to their family.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.