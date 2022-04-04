Marvel Studios Offers Chance to Win Trip to Doctor Strange 2 World Premiere

Marvel Studios summons artists from across the Multiverse for a chance to win a grand prize trip to the world premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the new movie, playing only in theaters May 6, the Marvel Cinematic Universe unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Marvel’s official Fan Art Contest is giving participants the opportunity to showcase their own “mysterious and mystical” artwork to be judged by a panel from inside Marvel Studios, awarding prizes to artists who most exhibit “style, originality/creativity, and technical ability.”

The Doctor Strange Fan Art Contest offers a grand prize of a trip for two to the world premiere of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; a first prize of signed Doctor Strange art from Marvel Studios’ Visual Development & Sr. Illustrator Ian Joyner and a signed Scarlet Witch piece of art from Marvel Studios’ Visual Development & Production Illustrator Andy Park; and a second-place prize gift card and Doctor Strange 2 swag.

The Contest submission period is now open through April 15. To enter, artists must post their original Doctor Strange-inspired artwork on Twitter and/or Instagram with the hashtag #DoctorStrangeContest. Entrants must be following the official Marvel Studios and Doctor Strange Twitter and Instagram accounts for a chance to win. See the full list of official rules on the Marvel website.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, sorcerer Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) confronts the consequences of manipulating time and space with a dangerous and forbidden spell. With the Multiverse unleashed, Strange seeks help from Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and ex-Avenger Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Directed by Sam Raimi (the original Spider-Man trilogy) and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters on May 6. Tickets go on sale April 6.