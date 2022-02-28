Stan Lee Honored With Plaque at Avengers Campus in Disneyland

Legendary Marvel creator Stan Lee is being honored with a plaque at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus. Starting today, February 28th, visitors to the attraction will find a plaque located to the left as they enter honoring Lee and his contributions and legacy that stretch well beyond the pages of comic books.

The plaque reads: “We dedicate Avengers Campus to the incomparable Stan Lee. That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt a real superhero. Thank you, Stan, for inspiring the hero within each of us. You have made us all True Believers.”

Avengers Campus is Disney Parks’ first-ever Marvel-themed land located at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park. It opened on June 4, 2021. The attraction allows guests to experience what it would be like to step on to the actual Avengers campus, including interactions with iconic heroes. While Avengers Campus is currently located only at Disneyland, there are plans for additional locations at other Disney Parks. In November, it was announced that Disneyland Paris would be welcoming the attraction Summer 2022.

“Going to Disneyland, that’s what we did as a family, going on these amazing rides that promised a spectacular future ahead,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige explained during a behind-the-scenes featurette screened during a media preview of Avengers Campus last year. “The notion of having films that I was a part of brought to life is amazing… Avengers Campus is absolutely the next progression of telling these stories, of experiencing what it’s like to ride alongside these characters. It could only be done in a Disney theme park attraction.”

Lee passed away on November 12, 2018, and though it has been more than three years since his passing, fans continue to griever the loss of the creator as well as honor his legacy, as is the case with the Avengers Campus plaque. Last December, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo shared a tribute to Lee on social media on what would have been Lee’s 99th birthday, thanking him for his contributions to the Marvel Universe.

“Thinking of Stan Lee and everything he’s done for our extended Marvel family today,” Ruffalo wrote at the time.

What do you think of Avengers Campus’ tribute to Stan Lee? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.