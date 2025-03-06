Massive 4K Blu-ray Deal Offers 3 Hit Films For $39

Today is turning out to be a pretty fantastic day for Blu-ray deals. For starters, there’s a huge 50% off sale happening on Paramount titles. To make things even better, Universal Pictures’ GRUV site is offering huge Blu-ray deals through the month of March which, at the moment, includes an offer for 3 hit films on 4K Blu-ray for only $39. Brand new hit films like Twisters, Oppenheimer, Furiosa, and Dune Part Two are included, and you can shop them all right here at GRUV. We’ve picked out some of our favorite films from the sale below to get you started.

What’s New In Blu-rays For March 2025?

A full breakdown of the best Blu-rays set to launch in March 2025 can be found right here. Highlights include Gladiator II, Moana 2, Godzilla vs. Biollante (Criterion). Speaking of Criteron, you can’t miss the new release of Anora, which took home 5 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Lead Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. The 4K Blu-ray is set to release on April 29th, and is currently up for pre-order on Amazon for $35.99 (28% off). Flow, the winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar also got a Criterion release, and You can pre-order it from Amazon for $35.28 (29% off).