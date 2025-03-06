Tons of Paramount Films are Now 50% Off On 4K Blu-ray

For collectors, finding a good deal is like finding treasure. If Blu-ray is your thing, the hunt is on thanks to a huge Paramount deal that offers 50% off their 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray titles. From the classic noir mystery Chinatown to the over-the-top comedy The Naked Gun, from action-thriller Mission Impossible all the way to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, this sale has it all. Check out the list below for some of the top selections from the sale, and head to Barnes and Noble here if you’d like to see the full offerings. Note that Amazon also has the same discounts on some of these films, and we’ve added that option when applicable. If that wasn’t enough, Universal Pictures’ GRUV site is offering huge Blu-ray deals in March, including 3 4K Blu-rays for $39.99.

Two Oscar Winners are Getting the Criterion Collection Treatment

FLOW – ACADEMY AWARD WINNER FOR BEST ANIMATED FILM

The 97th Academy Awards took place last Sunday and two of the big winners are now going to be available to take home as part of the exclusive Criterion Collection. Anora, the newest film to be crowned the Academy’s Best Picture, joins the Criterion Collection as a part of their April releases. The new indie film, which took home 5 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Lead Actress, and Best Original Screenplay, is set to release on April 29th, and is currently up for pre-order on Amazon for $35.99 (28% off).

Another big winner of the night was Flow, the animated Latvian film from director Gints Zilbalodis that follows a cat through a larger than life journey. In a monumental moment for animation everywhere, Flow took home the Best Animated Film award, beating out tough competition like Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and The Wild Robot. The animated feature is now one of the newest additions to the Criterion Collection. You can pre-order it from Amazon for $35.28 (29% off), although release date information is not currently available.



