Sanjay Gupta, a master crime-drama director whom Quentin Tarantino called “fabulous,” has died at the age of 57. Gupta was an Indian director who was best known for his crime dramas Kaante and Zinda. His death was confirmed by one of his friends, Milap Zaveri, a fellow film director. According to reports, Gupta died following a fall in his kitchen. He apparently “sustained a serious head injury and later succumbed to his injuries.”

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According to Deadline, Gupta passed away on Friday, October 30, following the fall. The police treated it as an accidental death, and they said there was no foul play suspected. Gupta had an impressive career as an Indian filmmaker, with 16 writing credits and 17 directing credits to his name. His last movie was The Miranda Brothers, which was released in 2024.

Sanjay Gupta Eclipsed Most Quentin Tarantino Copycat Filmmakers

Image Courtesy of Bollywood Pictures

Gupta was one of many copycat directors who made films that were very similar to Tarantino’s, some of which were accused of plagiarism, but when it came to their quality, Tarantino himself said he was honored after having watched the movies. After watching Gupta’s 2002 movie Kaante, which was accused of plagiarism for copying the story and style of Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino dismissed the accusations. Instead, Tarantino heaped praise upon Gupta as a filmmaker and said he loved what he saw.

“I think it was fabulous,” Tarantino said. “Of the many rip-offs, I loved Hong Kong’s Too Many Ways to Be No. 1 and this one, Kaante. The best part is, you have Indian guys coming to the US and looting a US bank. How cool is that! I was truly honored. And these guys are played by legends of Bollywood.”

Gupta was born in Mumbai, India, either in 1967 or 1969, depending on the source. He freely admitted that he would “beg, borrow and steal from any medium” when making his movies. While many criticized him for this, Tarantino himself has admitted to doing the same, with many of his movies borrowing from Westerns, gangster films, blaxploitation movies of the 1970s, kung fu movies, and more for his Oscar-nominated releases. In fact, Reservoir Dogs itself was very similar to the 1987 Hong Kong action thriller City on Fire. Gupta was no different, and his films all had a unique style that was all his own despite being clearly influenced by something else.

Gupta’s movies were similar in style, with a gray-green palette and a very distinctive and stylized kinetic style that was as violent and shocking as anything Tarantino was doing in his career. Other than Kaante, the movie that most people connected to Tarantino, Gupta was also known for several other films that were inspired by other movies. His 2006 release Zinda was an unofficial Indian version of Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy. He was also known for Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994), Shootout at Wadala (2013), and Kaabil (2017). He was a frequent collaborator with the famed Indian actor Sanjay Dutt.

Are you familiar with the work of Sanjay Gupta? Let us know your favorite of his movies in the comments below.