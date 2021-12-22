Matrix 4 Celebrates End Of Filming Despite Lockdown

✖

The Matrix 4 has celebrated the end of filming despite lockdown regulations in place over in Germany. The Guardian reported the gathering and had an account of how many people were there, but now it seems as though there’s more than meets the eye. German authorities are now investigating whether or not the party was part of the movie or something separate. If the gathering was genuine and not a part of the blockbuster film, the studio could find themselves in hot water. November 11th saw approximately 200 people gather at the Babelsberg film studios. Berlin’s government mandates that parties have to be capped at 50 people. So, there is the rub, and now people are going to have some pointed questions about what went on.

Babelsberg studio spokeswoman Bianca Markarewicz told the publication that “Matrix” producers said they were shooting a “celebration scene, which was filmed in the summer, and this was in connection with that… The hygiene regulations were complied with. The production team consciously put this shoot with its many participants, right at the end of the filming.”

One 39-year-old person in attendance spoke to The Guardian about the ordeal and said this entire thing was being blown out of proportion.

“…There was no clapperboard and no one was filming,” they began. “The mood was exuberant [at the party]. Everyone was given a corona PCR test in advance. Everyone needed to come wearing a mask but many people didn’t wear them as the party wore on. No directorial instructions were given, there was no clapperboard and no one was filming.”

Jessica Henwick talked to Comicbook.com about the upcoming feature and promised that it would change the film industry again. From the sounds of everything trickling out of set, it's hard to see any other outcome at this point.

"There are definitely moment on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4," she explained. "Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."

Do you think Matrix 4 will premiere on schedule? Let us know in the comments!