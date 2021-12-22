The Matrix 4 Star Jessica Henwick Freaked Out Over Keanu Reeves' Neo Return

✖

The Matrix is one of the most notable franchises in Hollywood, and it will hit screens once more with the debut of its fourth movie. Keanu Reeves will return as Neo in The Matrix 4, and it goes without saying that fans are eager to see the actor reprise one of his most iconic roles. And according to his costar Jessica Henwick, it was surreal seeing Reeves step back into Neo's skin after having been a fan for ages.

Recently, the rising star spoke with NME about her career and ambitious in both the U.S. and the United Kingdom. It was there Henwick touched on her work with The Matrix 4, and she said it is weird being on set given her love for the series.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

"It's trippy. I grew up watching these films," she shared. "The first time Keanu spoke in character and said Neo’s lines, Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I shared a look like, ‘Oh my god, it’s happening!’"

Clearly, Henwick is not the only person on set who is excited to see Neo up close and personal. The actress, who fans will know from Iron Fist and Game of Thrones, is one of many newcomers in The Matrix 4. While a host of returning talent will appear in the sequel, Henwick will help update the franchise for audiences. And since she is such a fan of Reeves, Henwick says she has even pitched other projects for the pair to tackle.

"I pitched the idea of Jess Wick to him all the time,” Henwick told NME "He loves it! He’s so entertained by it.. or, well, maybe he’s just pretending to be."

Well, the word is out on whether this John Wick spin-off is happening, but The Matrix 4 will be here sooner rather than later. Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the sequel will debut in late December 2021 as opposed to April 2022. Filming resumed on The Matrix 4 in August overseas after production was halted due to COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Matrix 4 is being directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original Matrix trilogy. Original Matrix stars Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss are returning to their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, leading a cast that includes newcomers Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist alum Jessica Henick, Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, iZombie's Andrew Caldwell, and Neil Patrick Harris. Former Sense8 cast members Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Toby Onwumere will also appear, reuniting with Wachowski after working with her on the Netflix series.

