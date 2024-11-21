The MCU Young Avengers Assembled, But Is It Marvel Canon?

The Young Avengers are cruising into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney Experiences previously announced an expansion of its Avengers Campus themed areas at Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disney California Adventure Park, including the MCU-based Avengers Infinity Defense ride that will assemble Avengers from across the Multiverse. Meanwhile, with Marvel Studios teeing up the Young Avengers on both the big and small screens (in Ms. Marvel, The Marvels, Hawkeye, Agatha All Along, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), a team expansion takes place aboard the newest Disney Cruise ship.



At the Worlds of Marvel restaurant on the Disney Treasure, Cassie Lang/Stature (Kathryn Newton), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) can be seen interacting during the new Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix show.



The trio of young superheroes are “celebrating their latest victory,” the Kerry Condon-voiced F.R.I.D.A.Y. says in the video below (courtesy of Attractions Magazine). As the Iron Man-made artificial intelligence goes on about “teamwork,” America suggests a game of shuffleboard before the feed cuts out.

Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix shouldn’t be considered canon with the MCU movies, however. According to the official MCU timeline, Groot was Baby Groot in 2014, and America, Cassie, and Riri didn’t become superheroes until years later — in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, respectively — which take place roughly around the same time in the year 2025. (When ComicBook visited Avengers Campus, Disney creatives confirmed that the Disney Parks version of the MCU exists in a separate continuity that is not canon with the Sacred Timeline.)

“The lovely thing about the comic books and the films is that between them we’ve seen a million different versions of the multiverse, a million different versions of these characters. Avengers: Endgame especially gave us the opportunity to go back in time and then split off in a different timeline,” Walt Disney Imagineering staff writer and Avengers Campus story lead Jillian Pagan explained to ComicBook. “So that’s how we like to look at our activation that we have, if you think about when [the Avengers] went back to 2012 and Endgame, they had a shared history. The two timelines had a shared history up until that point.”

Avengers Campus — which tells an interconnected storyline across Disney’s theme parks and fleet of cruise ships worldwide — is set in a version of the MCU where the Thanos snap never happened, and other events may have happened differently.



“And then there was a divergence and Loki takes the Tesseract over here and they’re doing things over there, and in our timeline we have a shared history with the films,” Pagan continued. “We will continue to have a shared history as we move forward, so there’ll be a little bit of fluidity to that timeline, but clearly we live in a version of the multiverse where there are some characters who did not sacrifice themselves for us. They are alive and well and now welcome you to it.”

Who are the Young Avengers in the MCU?

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm its Young Avengers roster, but the MCU has introduced characters who formed various iterations of the team in the comic books. In addition to America Chavez, Stature, and Ironheart, potential members include Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (in Ms. Marvel and The Marvels), Elijah Bradley/Patriot (in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World), Billy Maximoff/Wiccan (in WandaVision and Agatha All Along) and his twin brother Tommy Shepherd/Speed (in WandaVision), Kate Bishop/Hawkeye (in Hawkeye), and Kid Loki (in Loki).



In the post-credits scene of The Marvels, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) pulled a Nick Fury and recruited Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to an as-yet-unnamed team with “Ant-Man’s daughter.” “I’m putting together a team,” Kamala said. “And I want you on it.”

Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix

Inspired by 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Disney Treasure’s Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix is an “out-of-this-world celebration honoring the many Super Heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who keep the world safe,” per a description provided by Disney. “Featuring the lively duo of Rocket Racoon and Groot from the blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy films, the story of Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix unfolds onscreen when Groot takes fun times to the next level, organizing the ultimate surprise party for his friend Rocket — just in time for dessert!”



Narrated by F.R.I.D.A.Y., diners “drop in on your favorite heroes, both around the world and across the galaxy” as they eat to the beat of an “awesome mix” of hit songs. The experience also tests fans’ Marvel knowledge with on-screen trivia and activities for the whole family as they dine on “a worldly menu” inspired by the MCU.



Themed to the “Avengers Technology Showcase,” the dining experience offers a menu that includes Wakandan Salads, offerings from the Sokovian Kettle, an Avengers-inspired Lamb Shawarma Salad, and desserts from the Quantum Realm, like the Subatomic Sticky Pudding and Quantum Key Lime Pie.



Also offered aboard the Disney Treasure is Avengers Quantum Encounter. Launched on the Disney Wish in 2022, the interactive dining experience brought back the villain Ultron and similarly featured Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) reprising their roles in the cruise-exclusive show.



The Disney Treasure sets sail on Dec. 21, 2024.