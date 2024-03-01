Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate Is Getting Thrashed in Rotten Tomatoes Debut

No critics have weighed in on the movie yet, but fans who watched on Peacock aren't impressed.

While only one professional critic has even weighed in yet, Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate seems to be struggling with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie premiered today on Peacock -- one of two new spinoffs of the Megamind franchise. Besides Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, Peacock rolled out a new eight-episode companion series titled Megamind Rules! While Rules! hasn't got any votes yet, the movie itself has about 15 from fans, and only 24% of them are positive. The one professional critic who has submitted his review also didn't like the movie, but there aren't enough reviews to give the film a score yet.

The reviews also don't seem to be motivated by anything other than the movie itself. It isn't uncommon for a flood of early, negative reviews to come in from the audience of a movie is politically controversial, stars an unpopular actor, or something like that. Reading through these reviews, as close as we get to that is one or two people saying "We thought it was going to be bad, but it's so much worse," or complaining about the absence of original Megamind star Will Ferrell.

In Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, Megamind's former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol' Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon.

"This movie seemed more like an poor attempt to milk the hype of the OG Megamind Fans," wrote a viewer named Giorno. "It would succeed, that is, if it's quality and script wasn't the horrendous equivalent of the Monsters VS Aliens Nickelodeon Series."

"It tries to capture the charm and fun of the original, but instead of standing on its own it's something you'll just put on and forget once it's over," someone named Andrew added.

Both Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and its TV series follow-up Megamind Rules! star Laura Post (Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red) as Roxanne Ritchi, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Ol' Chum, Maya Aoki Tuttle (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Destiny 2) as Keiko Morita, Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Mel/Mr. Donut, Jeanine Mason (Upload, Roswell, New Mexico) as Christino Christo, and Adam Lambert (American Idol, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again) as Machiavillain.

As mentioned above, Both Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! premieres exclusively on Peacock today.