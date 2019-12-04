Minions 2 First Look Revealed

Before Baby Yoda was hogging all the limelight there were the Minions from Despicable Me capturing fan’s hearts, and now the lovable crew is back in an all-new movie. The sequel is titled Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, and now we’ve got our first look at the long in coming sequel thanks to some new promotional artwork. The artwork features an army of minions alongside the logo, which can also be seen above the artwork. This artwork doesn’t spotlight Kevin, Stuart, or the adorable Bob, but it does feature quite a few others who will likely make it into the film.

Fans last saw the Minions in Despicable Me 3, which was released in 2017, but the last Minions feature was released back in 2015, so it’s been a minute since we last saw that film’s hilarious trio. This film also takes place in the past, and as the title suggests, it will feature the beginning of Gru’s criminal career, something set up at the end of the first Minions.

Gru’s past was also touched upon in Despicable Me 3, but this will give fans a chance to see it in action and learn how Gru became such a notorious criminal in the first place.

We don’t know much else about the new film, but here’s hoping we get plenty more of Bob, because he was the shining star of the first film. That film featured all three attending Villain Con and running into the biggest villain at the time Scarlet Overkill, and you can find the official description for Minions below.

“The story of Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s Minions begins at the dawn of time. Starting as single-celled yellow organisms, Minions evolve through the ages, perpetually serving the most despicable of masters.After accidentally killing off so many of them—from T. rex to Napoleon—the Minions find themselves without a master to serve and fall into a deep depression.



But one Minion named Kevin has a plan, and he—alongside teenage rebel Stuart and lovable little Bob—ventures out into the world to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow.



The trio embarks upon an adventure that ultimately leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award® winner Sandra Bullock), the world’s first-ever female super-villain.They travel from frigid Antarctica to 1960s New York City, ending in mod London, where they must face their biggest challenge to date: saving all of Minionkind…from annihilation.”

