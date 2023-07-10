Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Final Trailer Released

With tickets already on sale and the movie hitting theaters on Wednesday, Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the movie expected to be Tom Cruise's penultimate outing as Ethan Hunt, a character he first played in 1996. The film will be Cruise's first big theatrical release since Top Gun: Maverick hit in May of last year and became the blockbuster that shaped the summer. Dead Reckoning will be a two-part blockbuster, which will wrap up Cruise's long-running stint as Ethan Hunt, a role he originated in 2000's Mission: Impossible, which itself was an update of a TV show from the 1970s. The film is setting up an epic end to the series (or at least Cruise's version of the series), with some of the biggest, craziest stunts in cinema history.

The movie has a "fan event" screening in many cities tonight, and is expected to dominate the box office this weekend. Reviews so far are strong from both fans and audiences, with a commenter on the trailer's YouTube video claiming, "I've already watched the movie and I can't believe how many insane action scenes and stunts they've managed to fit into one movie."

You can see the trailer below.

The movie's plot is still fairly shrouded in mystery for the most part. The trailers have centered primarily on the movie's action and setting its stakes, which include a seeming moral conflict between Ethan's desire to protect the found family of his IMF teammates and Luther's (Rhames) desire to complete the mission at all costs. Creatives behind the movie have revealed that it will plumb the depths of Ethan's past, most of which is almost entirely unknown prior to the events of the first movie.

One particular stunt that has appeared in virtually every bit of promotional material is a motorcycle dive off a bridge into a paragliding stunt over the chasm.

Director Chris McQuarrie previously spoke about the meaning behind of the Dead Reckoning title, which was revealed at CinemaCon along with Cruise's introduction.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie told Light the Fuse. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stars Cruise and returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby. New cast members include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock).

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is coming to theaters on July 12.