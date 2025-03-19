This 16-Year-Old Sci-fi Movie Should Have Spawned a Franchise

When it comes to the sci-fi genre, the possibilities are as endless as the stars in the sky above us. From captivating near-future thrillers to outlandish epics that transport you to a galaxy millions of light years away, sci-fi movies are only bound by the creativity of its writers. While franchises like Alien and Star Wars certainly get the lion’s share of the attention, there are plenty of underrated sci-fi movies that could have easily spawned a franchise of their own. Take Moon for example. The 2009 sci-fi mystery is packed with intriguing lore and unexplored plot threads that could lead to a million new adventures. And that’s not counting Mute, the 2018 dud that takes place in the same universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moon is a sci-fi mystery written and directed by Duncan Jones. The film stars Sam Rockwell as Sam Bell, a man working alone on a lunar mining base during a three-year contract. He is employed by Lunar Industries, a seemingly powerful and mysterious corporation interested in harvesting the rare and very valuable isotope, helium-3. His only companion is GERTY, an AI-powered robotic assistant voiced by the much-maligned Kevin Spacey. As his contract on the moon nears its end, Sam begins experiencing strange occurrences, including hallucinations and a shocking discovery that forces him to question his identity, his reality, and the true nature of his mission.

Don’t I Know You From Somewhere?

Fairly early on in the film, the audience finds out that Sam has been cloned at least once. With evidence that there are likely more of his clones hanging out somewhere, Sam attempts to unravel their origins and uncover the truth behind his mission on the moon. While he counts down the days to reunite with his wife Tess (Dominique McElligott) back home on Earth, Sam hatches a plot that could put his life in jeopardy. With his clone by his side, Sam decides to expose Lunar Industries for their cruel treatment of its isolated employees on the moon. The two just have to make sure that they are able to convince GERTY to go along with their scheme.

As the star of essentially a one-man show, Rockwell is truly at the height of his acting prowess in Moon. Taking on the role of not one but two versions of himself, Rockwell displays a deft hand at crafting a pair of compelling characters that each take on personalities of their own. Although they are technically the same person, each version of Sam has their own quirks, their own flaws, and their own outlook on their mission on the moon. Rockwell has proven time and time again that he is one of the top actors of his generation. And while this underrated sci-fi movie might not exactly be an Oscar-worthy film, it was the perfect showcase for his talent.

Hitting the Mute Button

Although Moon was a great vehicle for Rockwell, the film also laid the groundwork for a possible franchise featuring an array of unique characters and an ever-changing mystery. Pull back the curtain on Lunar Industries and we might be able to see a corporation that has its dirty hands in countless nefarious operations throughout the galaxy. Moon established that cloning is not only possible, but a viable resource that companies could utilize for its workforce. Much like the Replicants in the Blade Runner franchise, these clones may be synthetic, but they all have their own version of a soul. They are all as close to human as any manufactured product can be. If one Sam on the moon can work to upend Lunar Industries, what’s stopping any other clone who may be out there in the universe from doing the same?

And there is certainly an argument to be made that Lunar Industries has multiple bases all throughout our galaxy. That’s what makes this underrated sci-fi movie the perfect launching pad for a franchise. There are plenty of moons and plenty of planets spinning around out there. As mentioned earlier, Mute not only takes place in the same universe as Moon, but Sam’s story is referenced in the background of the film. Beyond that, Mute is inferior in just about every way and is far from Netflix’s best sci-fi movie. And a big reason for that is the departure of Sam’s saga being front and center. Not to mention the unknown number of clones who could be walking around. Moon is the perfect sci-fi film to start a franchise. We just need to keep the focus on stories that people want to watch.

You can rent Moon on Amazon Prime.