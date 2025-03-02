The Record for the Most Oscars Ever Won Will Always Belong to One Person

With the annual 97th Academy Awards nearing, the film industry is buzzing about which of its nominees will receive bankable star status for work off or on-screen. But once upon a time, there was a creative who had no competition, outshone their contemporaries, and continues to hold the record for the most Oscar wins and nominations in Hollywood history. That star didn’t appear in a single frame their work was recognized for (though their voice was heard on occasion), but received accolades for their groundbreaking impact on the screen industry as a producer and master storyteller for some 40 years. Of course this person was none other than Walt Disney (1901-1966), and his posthumous glory seems deservedly eternal. With a total of 26 Oscar wins (four of which were Honorary Awards), and 59 nominations to his name today, Walt Disney is listed in the Guinness World Records book for this distinction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It all began at the 5th Academy Awards in 1932, when Disney took home his first Honorary Academy Award and his first competitive Academy Award. In addition to winning the Academy Award for Best Short Subject (Cartoon) for Flowers and Trees, he was honoured with the Honorary Academy Award for creating Mickey Mouse. Three further Honorary Academy Awards were bestowed to Disney, including one for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1939. The Mouse House mogul won the Academy Award in each of the four categories for which he had nominations at the 26th Academy Awards in 1954: Best Short Subject (Cartoon), Best Short Subject (Two-reel), Best Documentary (Feature), and Best Documentary (Short Subject). Disney received his only Best Picture nomination in 1965 for the enduring Julie Andrews musical Mary Poppins.

Child star Shirley Temple presents the American animator and producer, Walt Disney (1901-1966), with an Oscar and seven miniature statuettes, for his first feature length cartoon, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. USA, ca. 1938. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

[Related: Legendary Animator Don Bluth Reveals the Time He Literally Ran Into Walt Disney]

On the night of February 23, 1939, child star Shirley Temple presented Disney with a truly special Oscar for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The honorary award was given for Snow White’s “significant screen innovation which has charmed millions and pioneered a great new entertainment field for the motion picture cartoon.” According to his autobiography, Academy President and famed film director Frank Capra was the one who conceptualized the special prize, comprised of a full-sized Oscar statuette with seven smaller ones falling in a row.

Despite Disney’s insistence that he made films for the entire family and not just children, it was decided that the young Miss Temple, representing Disney’s younger fans, should deliver the presentation. Upon revealing the award, Temple exclaimed, “Isn’t it bright and shiny! Aren’t you proud of it, Mr Disney?” To which the bashful recipient replied, “Why, I’m so proud I think I’ll bust.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the highest-grossing feature film in history at the time, and it was universally praised.

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 30, 1955: Walt Disney holds up his Oscars for “The Vanishing Prairie” during the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Walt Disney’s Special Award acceptance speech

During the 14th Academy Awards in 1941, Walt received a special Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in honor of “creative producers, whose bodies of work reflect a consistently high quality of motion picture production.” Receiving the award, Walt began by saying, “I find myself speechless. I knew that there was something here tonight; this is way beyond my expectation. I’ve got a lot of thanking to do. First, for the little short subject award which we’re very proud of. My musicians for their music – it’s going to be hard to get along with them now, I know. ‘Fantasia’, in a way I feel like I should have a medal for bravery or something. We all make our mistakes, I know, but it was an honest mistake. But this, this is too much.”

“I’m well aware of the high ideals that this award symbolizes, and I sort of feel like I should rededicate myself to those ideals. I’ve been through a very trying year, the toughest year. I hope there’s never another one like it. And coming after that year, I sort of feel, I’d like to feel that it’s more than an award for past conscientious efforts, honest mistakes. I like to feel that it’s sort of a vote of a confidence for the future. And I want to thank the members of the Academy, my friends, everybody. Thank you.”

The Disney movie Lend a Paw had won in the Short Subject (Cartoon) category earlier that night, and Fantasia had received two Special Awards: one for music and one for sound innovations. To note, Fantasia‘s soundtrack was recorded using several audio channels and reproduced with Fantasound, a pioneering sound system invented by Disney and RCA that made Fantasia the first commercial picture exhibited in stereo and a precursor to surround sound.

All of Walt Disney’s Oscar wins

1932 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): Flowers and Trees

1934 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): Three Little Pigs

1935 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): The Tortoise and the Hare

1936 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): Three Orphan Kittens

1937 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): The Country Cousin

1938 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): The Old Mill

1939 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): Ferdinand and the Bull

1940 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): The Ugly Duckling

1942 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): Lend a Paw

1943 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): Der Fuehrer’s Face

1949 – Best Short Subject (Two-reel): Seal Island

1951 – Best Short Subject (Two-reel): In Beaver Valley

1952 – Best Short Subject (Two-reel): Nature’s Half Acre

1953 – Best Short Subject (Two-reel): Water Birds

1954 – Best Documentary (Feature): The Living Desert

1954 – Best Documentary (Short Subject): The Alaskan Eskimo

1954 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom

1954 – Best Short Subject (Two-reel): Bear Country

1955 – Best Documentary (Feature): The Vanishing Prairie

1956 – Best Documentary (Short Subject): Men Against the Arctic

1959 – Best Short Subject (Live Action): Grand Canyon

1969 – Best Short Subject (Cartoon): Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 97th Academy Awards 2025 ceremony will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, March 2nd.