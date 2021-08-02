Ms. Marvel Disney+ Release Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

Kamala Khan is still suiting up for her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut on Disney+ — but Ms. Marvel is reportedly looking at an early 2022 release instead of late 2021 as expected. After the weeks-apart releases of Marvel Studios series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, Marvel Studios' Executive VP of Film Production Victoria Alonso said last month there are still "a few other shows" coming out before the end of 2021 — including Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. Days after Marvel confirmed the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye for late November but left Ms. Marvel undated, a new report says the series is likely premiering early in 2022:

"I asked around and it is very safe to assume at this point that Ms. Marvel is now on track for an early 2022 premiere," veteran television insider Matt Webb Mitovich reports for TVLine.

At Disney Investor Day in December, Marvel Studios President and producer Kevin Feige revealed Ms. Marvel would reach Disney+ "later next year." Feige officially announced newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen superhero and number one fangirl of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

A sizzle reel aired during the virtual presentation revealed the first look at Ms. Marvel, introducing Vellani's Kamala before she joins Carol Danvers (Larson) and Monica Rambeau (WandaVision's Teyonah Parris) in director Nia DaCosta's 2022-dated Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels.

"Ms. Marvel is a new kind of superhero, but at the core of all of it, her story's so universal," series creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali said in the sizzle. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Meera Menon (The Punisher, For All Mankind), and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Pakistan's Taliban Generation, Saving Face) directed episodes of the series about the fan-favorite character from the Marvel Comics.

"When Ms. Marvel first came out, we had such an incredible reaction," said character co-creator and executive producer Sana Amanat. "I never saw a young teenager of color, specifically a Pakastani, in the comic book," added Ali, who served as story editor on Loki.

Marvel Studios first releases the animated series What If...?, premiering August 11, followed by Avengers spin-off Hawkeye on November 24. Ms. Marvel is among the many announced projects in the works at Disney+, soon the streaming home of such series as She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Secret Invasion.

