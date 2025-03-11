Mufasa: The Lion King Disney+ Streaming Date Revealed (And It’s Soon)

Disney’s big Christmas blockbuster enjoyed a lengthy run on the big screen and now, three months later, it’s time for the film to make a splash on Disney+. The movie in question is Mufasa: The Lion King, the photo realistic prequel film from Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins. On Tuesday, Disney finally announced the streaming premiere date for Mufasa, and fans will be delighted to know that it’s just around the corner.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to join the Disney+ roster in just a couple of weeks, with its streaming debut taking place on March 26th. This big streaming premiere is coming just two weeks after the other major Disney+ movie addition from this past holiday season. Moana 2, which crossed over $1 billion at the box office, is joining Disney+ on Wednesday, March 12th.

Both the Mufasa and Moana 2 streaming dates are being seen as massive wins for theaters, as they represent a return to more traditional theatrical windows prior to the big streaming debuts. Mufasa‘s pre-streaming window will come in at a total of 96 days, while Moana 2 (the bigger financial success) was given 105 days. Disney has been giving out the biggest theatrical windows in recent months, which will hopefully shift the tide when it comes to other studios’ major releases.

In addition to the streaming release of Mufasa, Disney is preparing the film for a full physical rollout just one week later. On April 1st, Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD (pre-order your copy here). The physical release will come with a slew of special features, all of which you can check out below.

Mufasa: The Lion King Bonus Features:

Full-Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

– Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics. Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King – Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life.

– Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life. Songs of the Savanna – Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King.

– Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King. Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa – Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie.

– Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie. Outtakes – Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth.

– Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth. Deleted Scenes :

Who’s the Mole Rat?

What Do You Feel in There?

Have Faith in Her

Taka’s Dream

: Who’s the Mole Rat? What Do You Feel in There? Have Faith in Her Taka’s Dream Music Video: “I Always Wanted a Brother” – Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot.

– Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot. Protect the Pride – Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild.

– Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild. Song Selections:

Milele (First Rain)

I Always Wanted a Brother

Bye Bye

We Go Together

Tell Me It’s You

Brother Betrayed

Are you looking forward to the home release of Mufasa: The Lion King? Let us know in the comments!