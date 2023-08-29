Napoleon: Ridley Scott Teases Four and a Half Hour Director's Cut

Ridley Scott's latest blockbuster is on the horizon, with Napoleon lined up to debut in theaters later this fall. The early marketing for Napoleon has hinted at the film's epic and majestic scale — and apparently, that's being reflected in the film's director's cut. In a new interview with Empire, Scott revealed that he has a "fantastic" cut of Napoleon that currently runs at nearly four-and-a-half hours. The extended cut reportedly features even more of the life of Josephine (Vanessa Kirby) prior to when she first met Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix). Scott reportedly hopes for this longer cut to eventually be released. Even then, Scott and Phoenix promised that the shorter cut of the film still delivers.

"It's an astonishing story," Phoenix says of Napoleon's life. "Hopefully we captured some of the most interesting moments."

What Is Napoleon About?

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

In Napoleon, Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte with Vanessa Kirby starring as Napoleon's love and future empress, Joséphine. The film also includes Tahar Rahim as French revolutionary leader Paul Barras. Napoleon's cast also includes Ben Miles as Napoleon's advisor Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as socialite Theresa Cabarrus, Madame Tallien, Matthew Needham as Napoleon's brother Lucien, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, one of Napoleon's commanders, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau', king of France, Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys as the diplomat Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as celebrated soldier Marshal Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins, and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot. Scott helms the film from a script that was penned by David Scarpa.

What is Ridley Scott's Next Project?

Scott is executive producing Sinking Spring, and will also direct an episode of the series. The show is based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, and will debut on Apple TV+. Production on the series is currently shut down amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Sinking Spring follows two friends who pose as DEA agents to rob a house faces the consequences of their actions when it turns out they robbed a large narcotics operation. The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as Ray, Wagner Moura as Manny Cespedes, Marin Ireland as Kristy Lynne, Kate Mulgrew as Theresa Bowers, Amir Arison as Mark Nader, Ving Rhames as Bart, Dustin Nguyen as Ho Dinh, Nesta Cooper as Michelle, Idris Debrand as Young Ray, Liz Caribel as Sherry, Will Pullen as Marchetti, and Emma Lewis as Izzy Pham.

