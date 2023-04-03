Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix's New Movie Gets Theatrical Release Date From Apple

Joaquin Phoenix's new movie is headed to the big screen. On Monday, reports revealed that Apple Original Films has given a theatrical release date to Napoleon, a new historical epic starring Phoenix. Directed by Ridley Scott, Napoleon will now debut in theaters worldwide on November 22nd, before debuting on Apple TV+ at a later date. Previously titled Kitbag, the Napoleon film will star Phoenix as the titular character, the infamous French emperor and military leader. It will also star Vanessa Kirby as Napoleon's wife, Josephine.

What is Napoleon about?

Napoleon is described as an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

Napoleon will be written by The Man in the High Castle's David Scarpa, who previously collaborated with Scott on All the Money in the World. Scarpa is also writing the screenplay for Denis Villeneuve's take on Cleopatra, not to be confused with the recently-announced Gal Gadot/Patty Jenkins adaptation.

Will there be a Joker 2?

Napoleon is just one of several films of Phoenix's that are on the horizon, including the upcoming sequel to his DC film, Joker. Joker: Folie a Deux is currently in production, and will star Phoenix alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The film will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

"I actually think it makes wonderful sense," Beetz said of the film being a musical in an interview last year. "I wasn't really surprised by that Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so, I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

