Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 25)

As quickly as August arrived, it’s leaving. With the last week of the month already upon us, it’s one of Netflix‘s biggest weeks on the calendar with a whole slew of original programming hitting the streaming giant. Starting things off today is Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones, a new comedy special from the fan-favorite comedian.

Sprinkled throughout the week are other Netflix Originals, including a seventh season of Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and the long-awaited continuation of the classic Dark Crystal property.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week

Monday, August 26

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Tuesday, August 27

Million Pound Menu, Season Two

The Good Place, Season Three

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season Seven

Wednesday, August 28

Droppin’ Cash: Los Angeles

Locked Up, Season Three

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly

Van Helsing, Season Three

Thursday, August 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin’ Moms, Season Three

Friday, August 30

CAROLE & TUESDAY, Season One

Droppin’ Cash, Season Two

Feo pero sabroso

La Grande Classe

Locked Up, Season Three

Mighty Little Bheem, Season Two

Styling Hollywood, Season One

The A List, Season One

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Season One

The Great British Bake Off

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Saturday, August 31