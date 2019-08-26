Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 25)

As quickly as August arrived, it’s leaving. With the last week of the month already upon us, it’s one of Netflix‘s biggest weeks on the calendar with a whole slew of original programming hitting the streaming giant. Starting things off today is Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones, a new comedy special from the fan-favorite comedian.
Sprinkled throughout the week are other Netflix Originals, including a seventh season of Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and the long-awaited continuation of the classic Dark Crystal property.
Monday, August 26
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Tuesday, August 27
- Million Pound Menu, Season Two
- The Good Place, Season Three
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season Seven
Wednesday, August 28
- Droppin’ Cash: Los Angeles
- Locked Up, Season Three
- Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly
- Van Helsing, Season Three
Thursday, August 29
- Falling Inn Love
- Kardec
- Workin’ Moms, Season Three
Friday, August 30
- CAROLE & TUESDAY, Season One
- Droppin’ Cash, Season Two
- Feo pero sabroso
- La Grande Classe
- Locked Up, Season Three
- Mighty Little Bheem, Season Two
- Styling Hollywood, Season One
- The A List, Season One
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Season One
- The Great British Bake Off
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
Saturday, August 31
- Luo Bao Bei, Season One