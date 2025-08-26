Netflix Users Have Just a Few Days Left to Watch the Best Modern Horror Movie on the Service

Netflix hasn’t always had the strongest horror lineup around, especially when compared to streaming rivals like HBO Max and Prime Video, but that lineup is going to get even weaker in the coming days. The streaming giant recently revealed the full list of movies and TV shows leaving its roster in the month of September, and the early exits are headlined by what many would argue is the best modern horror film on the whole service.

On September 1st, Netflix is losing a slew of popular movies, including 2022’s Barbarian. Zach Cregger’s grotesque and surprisingly hilarious debut won fans over with its shocking choices and quickly established the filmmaker as one of the most exciting new voices in the genre. Barbarian‘s popularity is one of the many reasons Cregger’s new film, Weapons, has been such a success at the box office this year.

Barbarian was added to Netflix earlier this year and immediately became a hit with the streaming service. Unfortunately, that run will end in a few days, as September 1st marks its exit. That means subscribers will be able to watch the movie through August 31st, so now is the best time to check it out if you’ve been waiting to cross it off your list. It’ll be gone by Monday morning.

The timing of Barbarian‘s removal feels like something of a double whammy for horror fans. Not only is Weapons the biggest movie around right now, leading people back to Barbarian for another viewing, but it’s also the start of the Halloween season. This is the perfect time for watching horror movies (though there’s never really a bad time) and Netflix is losing one of its best genre options.

Leaving Netflix in September

Barbarian is far from the only popular title exiting Netflix in the month of September. Other hit films like Black Hawk Down, Anchorman, and Sicario will also be exiting at the start of the month. The latter half of September will see Netflix lose beloved shows like The Good Place, Band of Brothers, and Chappelle’s Show.

Below, you can check out the full list movies and shows leaving Netflix in September.

