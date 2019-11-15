One Great Disney+ Feature That Netflix Needs to Add Immediately

Now that Disney+ has been out for a few days, users have had a chance to dig around and really explore all of the movies, TV shows, and various features the new streaming service has to offer. There have been a few issues and bugs plaguing Disney+ since its launch, and there are still titles that fans have been asking the site to add to its lineup, but fans are still finding plenty to enjoy. The Mandalorian has been a hit so far, there’s probably no end to the amount of times Avengers: Endgame has been streamed, and nostalgic ’90s cartoons have been consistently trending on social media. People are digging the content on Disney+, but it’s most impressive attribute is the introduction of a feature that Netflix and other streaming services lack.

The majority of all movies on Disney+ come equipped with a slew of bonus features and extras, a lot like a Blu-ray or purchased digital copy. These extras include deleted scenes, featurettes, and even feature commentaries from the filmmakers and stars. You get the full experience of a movie at home on Disney+. In some cases, like with the deleted scenes attached to the original Star Wars trilogy, these extras include special features that haven’t been included in previous releases.

Movie fans love watching special features and learning more about their favorite films. It’s the reason those things were added to home releases in the first place. Since Disney owns all of the movies on its roster, it’s able to incorporate these extras with no additional cost or trouble. Disney can just do that if it wants to, whereas Netflix can’t with the majority of its titles. A lot of the movies on Netflix are simply on a contract to stream on the site, so Netflix can’t just add extras to whatever movie it chooses, but what about its originals?

Netflix has been making a move into prestige, award-winning filmmaking as of late, with films like Roma and The Irishman winning over critics and gaining year-end attention. Is there a reason we can’t see any special features or deleted scenes from these movies?

It would be one thing if Netflix’s original movies were available on Blu-ray and the special features were housed there, so that fans who wanted to see these features had to pay extra for them. It makes sense as a business model and no fan would really complain about it, since the movies are already streaming on the service. But the only originals Netflix typically sells as physical copies are complete seasons of hit TV shows, like Stranger Things or Orange Is the New Black.

It doesn’t seem like there’s any real reason for Netflix’s special feature omission. Before this week, it just seemed to be streaming standard to exclude extras from original projects, but the arrival of Disney+ changed that.

If we can have new deleted scenes from 40 year-old sci-fi classics, it shouldn’t be a problem if we want to listen to Martin Scorsese’s three and a half hour commentary of The Irishman.

