Brad Pitt is currently out promoting The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the highly anticipated sequel centering on his character from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt won an Academy Award for portraying Cliff Booth, so it’s exciting to see him take on the role again but it is not the only sequel he’s interested in making. That might come as a surprise to many because he’s not an actor known for starring in a lot of sequels, but he has one on the horizon and announced that he wants to make one to 2025’s hit film, F1.

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In the sports drama from director Joseph Kosinski, Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a racer-for-hire who joins a struggling Formula One team in the hopes of turning it around. The movie became a monster hit, grossing over $600 million. That made it the highest-grossing film from Apple and of Pitt’s legendary career. Given that level of success, it makes sense that Pitt would want to return to the role of Hayes and while promoting The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the actor discussed that filming for the long-awaited Ocean’s 14 is set to start late next year, but he also gave an update on the future of F1.

Brad Pitt Is Excited About Working On An F1 Sequel

While being interviewed by Variety, Brad Pitt talked about Ocean’s 14 before being asked if there was another movie he was interested in returning to. Without much hesitation, Pitt responded, “Yeah, yeah, actually. F1.” The interviewer noted that the film is going to happen, as it was announced soon after the box office success of F1 was official that a sequel was being discussed. Apple had critical darlings like The Killers of the Flower Moon, but they hadn’t released a major commercial hit to that point, so F1 was a welcome change.

Along with plans for a sequel, there was also talk of Apple turning F1 into an entire franchise. They could release several future film installments, maybe a TV show on their impressive streaming service (likely focusing on other racers rather than Hayes in that case), or even possibly branch out into the world of video games. In early 2026, the F1 sequel was officially greenlit. Apple understands that it has a legitimate hit with F1, as fans of the sport, fans of sports films in general, and fans of Pitt will flock to see it.

Producer and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton mentioned how they wanted to take the time to ensure any further entries are as accurate as the original, so it might take a while to get one. As noted, F1 made history for Brad Pitt by becoming the highest-grossing film of his career. Looking at Hollywood’s track record, sequels tend to perform better than the first installment; a follow-up to F1 would likely break that record. There’s also a good chance that Ocean’s 14 is a hit that grosses nearly as much, so Pitt has a lot to be excited about. If the F1 sequel is anywhere near as good as the first, Apple and Pitt have a special franchise on their hands.

What do you want to see from an F1 sequel? Let us know in the comments!