Netflix’s New #1 Movie Is Grossing Out Subscribers, “Disgusting But I Can’t Look Away”

A brand new Netflix documentary is both revolting users and keeping them absolutely hooked. Netflix has a boatload of content that keeps users constantly well-fed thanks to a steady stream of new films and television shows, both original to the streamer and sourced from elsewhere. Netflix has made a name for itself in a variety of areas, but one of the most respected kind of projects that Netflix is involved in are its documentaries. They’re usually very well-produced, albeit a bit cliche and hit a lot of the same dramatic beats fairly often. Nevertheless, they’re very entertaining and paint great pictures of the subjects they cover.

Netflix recently launched a series of documentaries known as “Trainwreck”. Each doc is a single film as opposed to a bunch of episodes, focusing on some notable large scale disaster. One of the most popular subjects to date was Travis Scott’s Astro World concert which ended in ten deaths due to overcrowding and poor communication between the event holders. The latest Trainwreck documentary is known as Poop Cruise, which obviously has a very provocative name that is going to catch some eyes when users are scrolling through Netflix. It also means it’s going to deal with some really disgusting stuff, something that users weren’t fully prepared for.

Poop Cruise is currently trending on Netflix as its #1 movie on the service after being on the streamer for nearly a week. The hour long documentary revolves around a 2013 Carnival cruise ship that had an engine fire, killing power to the ship and leaving 4,000 passengers stranded at sea. Toilets began getting backed up and as you might imagine, this led to raw sewage leaking into the ship and creating unsanitary conditions for everyone aboard the cruise line. The incident was dubbed as the “Poop Cruise” as a result and was an extremely chaotic time for Carnival and its customers. It also made for a really interesting documentary that is dominating Netflix.

We won’t curse you with some of the worst details, but let’s just say that a ship infested with feces, unrefrigerated food, and more does not lead to fun in the sun. Netflix subscribers have been casting some heavy judgement on some of the most entitled people on the ship that were interviewed for the documentary while others are feeling reaffirmed in their decision to never go on a cruise after seeing just how bad things can get. Some even discovered that they actually went on the Poop Cruise ship, which has since been rebranded from the Carnival Triumph to the Carnival Sunrise. Of course, this incident did lead to major changes in how cruise ships operate so that this can never happen again, but still, some aren’t interested in experiencing this living hell. You can see some reactions to the doc below.

The Poop Cruise is disgusting but I cant look away — Court Lalonde (@courtlalonde) June 27, 2025

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise has turned me off of cruises for life. Not because of all the poop, because of how insufferable all the guests in the documentary are. — Jimbo (@jimboslicebread) June 24, 2025

This poop cruise Netflix doc is so validating because I have always thought cruises were a terrible idea — 𝓜𝓮𝓰𝓪𝓷 (@meg_lynn_g) June 26, 2025

As a germaphobe, this #poopcruise doc is my worst mf nightmare. pic.twitter.com/ufzmyUgYho — patweetme (@patweet_me) June 25, 2025

What blew my mind watching #poopcruise #TrainwreckPoopCruise was that this cruise, which didn’t have toilets that flushed, was STUCK… thought free alcohol would be a good idea??



Did anyone not think that alcohol would make them want to pee or poop more?? 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/RMyaE7PovG — NextDoorReviews (@nextdoorreviews) June 26, 2025

my friend was like “tell me when you get to the lasagna part” and i didn’t know what she meant but now i do #poopcruise pic.twitter.com/EUUOglSgtd — 𝔰𝔞𝔪𝔤𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔢 (@samguine_) June 25, 2025

I just watched Netflix’s “carnival poop cruise” and turns out I went on that exact same ship back in 2022, 💀☠️ THEY CHANGED THE NAME 🤮 pic.twitter.com/98wnG7y5hC — Blondie ⚓️ (@GriffithBrandi) June 26, 2025

Watching Poop Cruise on Netflix and have reaffirmed my complete lack of desire to ever board one of these floating disease factories — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 (@Bee__witched) June 26, 2025

