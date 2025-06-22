Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (June 23rd)

A new week has arrived, and Netflix subscribers may be disappointed to learn that this coming week is a lot lighter than others in recent memory. On the heels of a stretch that saw Netflix add big titles like The Waterfront and Plane, the streaming service is looking ahead to a fairly barren stretch of days ahead of July’s arrival.

The week week of June 23rd has just a handful of new additions set to hit Netflix’s roster, but at least one of them is a title that a lot of subscribers have been anticipating. On Friday, June 27th, Netflix will add all episodes of the third and final season of Squid Game. The smash-hit Korean series is coming back for Season 3 shortly after dropping Season 2, which is a dream come true for fans given how how many years the show took to return from its first hiatus.

In addition to Squid Game, Netflix’s new arrivals this week also include another installment of the Trainwreck documentary series, as well as new episodes of Pokemon Horizons.

You can check out the complete list of this week’s Netflix additions below.

Sunday, June 22nd

The Intern

Tuesday, June 24th

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Bow down to the queen as fearlessly filthy Steph Tolev rules the stage with hilarious confessions, unfiltered dating stories and absurd observations.

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

An engine fire leaves 4,000 passengers stranded at sea without power and plumbing in this wild documentary about the infamous “poop cruise” of 2013.

Wednesday, June 25th

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage — or is “the one” actually someone else?

Friday, June 27th

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

With their training complete, the three young adventurers embark on a new quest to learn more about Lucius and track down the rest of the Six Heroes.

Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.