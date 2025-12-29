One of the Best Dinosaur Movies Ever That Isn’t Jurassic Park is About To Stop Streaming Entirely

When it comes to dinosaur movies, the Jurassic Park franchise is still at the top of the food chain. The genre-defining prehistoric franchise debuted in 1993 and set the benchmark for modern dinosaur cinema, with new installments releasing every decade since, up to the most recent Jurassic World Rebirth. But five years before the first Jurassic Park movie hit theaters, another iconic dinosaur film premiered, and Netflix subscribers only have a few days left to stream it.

On January 1st, The Land Before Time will stop streaming on Netflix. Co-produced by Steven Spielberg, who later brought Jurassic Park to the world, and George Lucas, the animated adventure drama is one of the best dinosaur films around. The movie tells the story of a young Apatosaurus named Littlefoot, who is left alone in a world plagued by famine and upheaval after his mother dies protecting him from a dangerous T. Rex. Littlefoot embarks on an epic journey. Littlefoot embarks on an epic adventure to find the fabled Great Valley and along the way meets four young companions – the orange Triceratops Cera, the brown Pteranodon Petrie, the green Saurolophus Ducky, and the green Stegosaurus Spike.

The Land Before Time Is a Dinosaur Classic

There’s no doubt that the Jurassic Park franchise are the first movies that come to mind when you think of dinosaurs, but The Land Before Time is truly a classic and an animated masterpiece – but you’ll definitely need a box of tissues to watch it. The film is defined by surprisingly mature storytelling for its targeted young audience with an emotionally powerful story that features one of the darkest openings in a kids’ movie and doesn’t shy away from tackling difficult subjects like loss, grief, and survival. But The Land Before Time balances that heavy emotional weight with a genuinely thrilling adventure as Littlefoot and his companions make their way to the Great Valley with the constant lurking threat of Sharptooth.

The movie, which brings its prehistoric world to life through beautiful hand-drawn animation and an emotional score by James Horner, was a massive hit upon its release. The Land Before Time grossed over $84 million against a $12 million production budget and holds a 65% critics’ score and 79% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Although its sequels didn’t quite hit the same mark, the original film remains a cinematic achievement and a beloved classic decades later.

Where to Stream The Land Before Time After It Leaves Netflix?

The Land Before Time’s time on Netflix is quickly reaching its expiration date, which means fans will be left scrambling to find it on streaming. Unfortunately, the movie doesn’t currently stream outside of Netflix, and it’s uncertain if it will move to a new streaming home at the start of January. Fans will still be able to watch it online by either renting or purchasing it, and it’s possible that The Land Before Time will move to a rival streaming platform in the coming months.

