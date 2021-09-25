Netflix Releases Clip From Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Asteroid Disaster Movie Don’t Look Up

Netflix just dropped a clip from Don’t Look Up starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. TUDUM was rocking today and fans got a look at the asteroid disaster movie along with footage of Stranger Things and Red Notice. People will get a chance to stream the project on December 24th. But, this film is not your typical disaster movie. Both stars talked a little bit about their experience and were won over by this story and how their characters were molded over time. Comedy seems to be the order of the day as Lawrence and DiCaprio are clearly having fun in this setting. Both actors of considerable stature, it’s got to be fun to let your hair down like this. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming film right here.

Previously, McKay had this to say about Don’t Look Up, “The fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

“Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture.” Netflix’s Head of Film Scott Stuber also mentioned. “Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

Check out this description down below:

“Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem – it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.”

“With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical – what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”

