Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2020
On Wednesday morning, Netflix revealed a pretty sizable roster of new movies and TV shows that will be added to its lineup in July. Unfortunately, like every other month in the past, that announcement of new arrivals also comes with a list of titles that will be leaving the streaming service. Throughout the month of July, quite a few popular movies (and a couple of shows) will be making their way off of Netflix. Some of these titles may come back in the future, but it's going to be tough for users to see some of these beloved movies go.
Three of Disney's most popular movies from 2018 are making their way from Netflix to Disney+ in July. Solo: A Star Wars Story is leaving on July 8th, while Ant-Man and the Wasp leaves on July 28th and Incredibles 2 heads out on July 29th. On July 31st, Netflix is losing a few all-time classics, like Back to the Future, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in July:
Leaving 7/4/20
Blue Valentine
Leaving 7/5/20
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/8/20
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 7/9/20
47 Meters Down
Leaving 7/11/20
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Leaving 7/12/20
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving 7/15/20
Forks Over Knives
Leaving 7/18/20
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
Leaving 7/21/20
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
Leaving 7/25/20
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Leaving 7/26/20
Country Strong
Leaving 7/28/20
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
Leaving 7/29/20
The Incredibles 2
Leaving 7/31/20
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can't Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!
You can check out the complete list of upcoming new arrivals to Netflix here.
