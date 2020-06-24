Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2020

✖

On Wednesday morning, Netflix revealed a pretty sizable roster of new movies and TV shows that will be added to its lineup in July. Unfortunately, like every other month in the past, that announcement of new arrivals also comes with a list of titles that will be leaving the streaming service. Throughout the month of July, quite a few popular movies (and a couple of shows) will be making their way off of Netflix. Some of these titles may come back in the future, but it's going to be tough for users to see some of these beloved movies go.

Three of Disney's most popular movies from 2018 are making their way from Netflix to Disney+ in July. Solo: A Star Wars Story is leaving on July 8th, while Ant-Man and the Wasp leaves on July 28th and Incredibles 2 heads out on July 29th. On July 31st, Netflix is losing a few all-time classics, like Back to the Future, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in July:

Leaving 7/4/20

Blue Valentine

Leaving 7/5/20

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving 7/8/20

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 7/9/20

47 Meters Down

Leaving 7/11/20

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Leaving 7/12/20

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving 7/15/20

Forks Over Knives

Leaving 7/18/20

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving 7/21/20

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving 7/25/20

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving 7/26/20

Country Strong

Leaving 7/28/20

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving 7/29/20

The Incredibles 2

Leaving 7/31/20

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can't Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!

