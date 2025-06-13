One of 2024’s Biggest Movies Already Being Removed From Netflix in 24 Hours

One of 2024’s biggest movies, only added to Netflix back in December, is being removed from the streaming service on June 14, which means it is being removed in roughly 24 hours. And once it is removed, there is no guarantee it will ever return, and even if it does return, the gap between these two events is likely to be lengthy. The good news is the movie is available to stream elsewhere via HBO Max, where it will now be an exclusive for the HBO streaming service. It is, of course, available to rent elsewhere though, such as Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime.

The movie in question is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures. Released in March of last year, the Monsterverse sequel didn’t come to Netflix until December of last year and was a direct follow-up to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. In addition to this, it is notably the fifth movie in the growing Monsterverse franchise, the 13th movie from the King Kong franchise, and the 38th movie from the Godzilla franchise.

Upon release, the blockbuster movie — made on a production budget estimated to be somewhere between $135 million to $150 million — returned with $572.3 million at the box office. This figure makes it the eighth highest-grossing movie of last year.

As you would expect from a movie this popular, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire boasts an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In other words, it was a success with fans and general movie consumers. Critically though, it did not fair as well.scoring only 54% with critics.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the movie that fans have thought they wanted for the past 10 years,” reads a snippet from our official review of the movie. “Monster fights and IMAX-sized visuals are delivered to a dizzying degree, while the handful of characters who are present are largely around to just spout off NPC-level dialogue so that you’re totally aware of why something is about to happen or why someone is about to show up. You’re not going to remember the moments where a human said a dumb line for two seconds since you just saw a giant lizard suplex a giant ape into the sand, which is what the movie itself is more invested in.”

Those that decide to stream Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on Netflix before it is removed from the streaming service should expect to sit down with it for 115 minutes. Meanwhile, Netflix subscribers should also expect a PG-13 rating for “creature violence and action.”

