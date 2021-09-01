✖

By now, Netflix subscribers have probably gotten used to the major roster shuffle that takes place at start of a new month. The final day of any given month sees quite a few titles leave Netflix, while the start of a brand new month simultaneously adds more movies and shows to replace them. This has become the custom each and every month, and August is no different. There are a bunch of great movies leaving Netflix tonight.

When the clock strikes 12:01 am PT, the Netflix calendar will officially switch to September. That means more movies are going to be added to the service's already massive lineup. However, it also means that it's time to say goodbye to some popular options.

The end of August signals the departure of several iconic movies that are currently streaming on Netflix. Titles like The Big Lebowski, Chinatown, The Departed, and The Social Network are all set to make their exits. Tonight will also see the loss of several popular comedies, such as Election, Hot Rod, Love Actually, The Muppets, Monsters vs. Aliens, Nacho Libre, and Superbad. Road to Perdition, long heralded as one of the best comic book adaptations around, is also leaving.

No matter what sort of movies you're into, there's a good chance that something you like is going to be leaving Netflix tonight.

Here's the full list of movies leaving Netflix at midnight:

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler's Wife

Which of these titles are most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!