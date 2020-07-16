Netflix Finally Reveals Its Top 10 Most Popular Original Movies

✖

When it comes to actual viewership numbers, Netflix likes to keep things as close to the vest as possible, rarely talking about how many people are watching a certain movie or TV show. When a really impressive debut comes along, the company will share a post about some groundbreaking viewership number, as it did with The Witcher and Extraction over the past several months. Now, Netflix is peeling back the curtain just a little bit when it comes to its original movies, revealing its 10 most popular films of all time.

On Wednesday evening, Netflix shared a list of its 10 biggest original films, along with the streaming numbers for those titles. This list doesn't take into account how many people have ever watched these movies, but how many times the film was streamed in its first four weeks after being released. This is when the bulk of a titles views will take place.

Unsurprisingly, Extraction is the most-viewed movie on Netflix in its first month of existence. The hard-hitting action film quickly became a phenomenon when released earlier this year, and it was watched by 99 million people over the course of a month. Another entry that won't come as a surprise is Bird Box, the 2018 thriller starring Sandra Bullock. Bird Box ranks second on the list with 89 million viewers.

Here's the full breakdown:

Extraction - 99 million Bird Box - 89 million Spenser Confidential - 85 million 6 Underground - 83 million Murder Mystery - 73 million The Irishman - 64 million Triple Frontier - 63 million The Wrong Missy - 59 million The Platform - 56 million The Perfect Date - 48 million

While Extraction and Bird Box may not be surprising to see at the top of this list, other entries later in the ranking are sure to raise an eyebrow. There wasn't a ton of conversation surrounding The Wrong Missy when the critically-panned comedy came out this spring, but it clearly resonated with viewers. The Platform is a gory Spanish film about class economics and the human condition. It's such a niche title, but its unique story and ghastly tone clearly got people interested.

It is worth noting that, while these viewership stats are impressive, someone only needs to watch a movie or show for two minutes for Netflix to count it as a view. That may skew the stats just a bit, but at least every title is on the same playing field.

