Netflix Releases ‘Outlaw King’ Trailer Starring Chris Pine

After boldly going where no man had before in the recent Star Trek trilogy, and sacrificing himself so that Wonder Woman could put a stop to a world war, Chris Pine is ready to lead the good people of Scotland.

On Monday morning, Netflix released the trailer for its new film, Outlaw King, which you can watch in the video above!

Pine stars in Outlaw King as Robert the Bruce, an outlaw-turned-hero who attempts to rally the people of Scotland against the tyranny of King Edward I of England. The official summary of the film from Netflix reads:

“The untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales.”

Outlaw King is directed by David Mackenzie, who previously worked with Pine on the 2016 Oscar-nominated Western, Hell or High Water. The screenplay for Outlaw King was written by Bash Doran, James MacInnes, and David Mackenzie, with additional writing by Mark Bomback and David Harrower. The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, and Sam Spruell.

Unlike other Netflix original movies, Outlaw King will be shown in theaters in addition to its online streaming release. The film will debut as the Opening Night Film of the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday, Sept. 6. Outlaw King will also play in select theaters across the country once it releases on the streaming site on Nov. 9.

What do you think of the first trailer for Outlaw King? Will you head out to theaters to see the movie when it’s released, or will you just be streaming it on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a line in the comments below!