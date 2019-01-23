Movies

Netflix Subscribers Are Furious Over Price Increase After Marvel Show Cancellations

Today it was announced that Netflix will be launching its biggest price increase ever, with monthly rates seeing around an eighteen percent jump in costs, effective immediately. Netflix’s stockholders are thrilled with the news, as it is a strong forecasts for some record profits to come; however subscribers are more skeptical about the change – especially those who were big fans of the Netflix’s Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders were all canceled late last year, and pretty much everyone expects that The Punisher and Jessica Jones are next to go, after their respective new seasons. For fans who came to or stayed with Netflix because of those Marvel series, the idea of having to pay more for less of what they want, is wholly unpalatable.

And, as you will see below, there are quite a few of those fans out there, and they are not shy about voicing their anger about what Netflix is doing!

Daredevil Vengeance

Hell’s Kitchen never forgets, Netflix. And Marvel fans don’t either. 

The Long Game

Some Netflix fans are trying to explain that this move is geared toward the long-term goal of Netflix to produce bigger, better original content, and land bigger licensing deals for prime TV / Movie content. 

As you can see, that silver lining means little difference to Marvel fans. 

No Deal, Chief

For most Marvel fans, the math is simple: 

Pricier Subscriptions + No Marvel Content = No Deal. 

New Deal

A lot of fans are following the train of logic from not paying Netflix for less, to not paying Netflix at all. 

On the Brink

A lot of Netflix users are now saying that they’re considering leaving the service. 2019 will be a pivotal year in that regard, as new services like Disney+ launch. 

Prove Your Worth

A lot of Marvel fans are angry and/or skeptical about the moves Netflix is making – but some of the more level-headed ones are willing to see if the streaming service can make up for the loss. 

But ‘Friends’ Survives…

Some fans simply can’t understand what is motivating Netflix’s choices. 

The fact that the streaming service put up big bucks for the rights to Friends is pretty ridic, tho…

Punisher Benefits

Even when things are looking their darkest in some ways, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher provides our ray of hope. 

…We don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

The Punisher season 2 will release on Netflix on January 18th. Jessica Jones will follow later in 2019.

