Netflix Subscribers Are Furious Over Price Increase After Marvel Show Cancellations

Today it was announced that Netflix will be launching its biggest price increase ever, with monthly rates seeing around an eighteen percent jump in costs, effective immediately. Netflix’s stockholders are thrilled with the news, as it is a strong forecasts for some record profits to come; however subscribers are more skeptical about the change – especially those who were big fans of the Netflix’s Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders were all canceled late last year, and pretty much everyone expects that The Punisher and Jessica Jones are next to go, after their respective new seasons. For fans who came to or stayed with Netflix because of those Marvel series, the idea of having to pay more for less of what they want, is wholly unpalatable.

And, as you will see below, there are quite a few of those fans out there, and they are not shy about voicing their anger about what Netflix is doing!

Daredevil Vengeance

After canceling #Daredevil? Not how you retain me, @netflix. Guess it’s time to leave. https://t.co/CdGP9nmdax — Steve Blackwood (@Bluesplinter) January 15, 2019

Hell’s Kitchen never forgets, Netflix. And Marvel fans don’t either.

The Long Game

Stay with me – they are about to have a 10-ton competitor in Disney’s platform. So they need to trim content that isn’t performing well and raise prices so they can go after BIG licenses and produce even more stuff. — Matt Pritchett (@mrpritchett) January 15, 2019

Some Netflix fans are trying to explain that this move is geared toward the long-term goal of Netflix to produce bigger, better original content, and land bigger licensing deals for prime TV / Movie content.

As you can see, that silver lining means little difference to Marvel fans.

No Deal, Chief

so @netflix, you mean to tell me you cancelled Daredevil, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, but you’re asking for more money again? I don’t know about that chief. #netflix #marvel — Dat Boy (@luismorales) January 15, 2019

That’s it. I read the article so I understand why they’re raising it but still, the Marvel originals are what made me join in the first place and without those there just aren’t enough shows good enough to keep me paying. After Jessica Jones season 3, I’m done with Netflix. — Joe Fant ? (@MADJOEFC) January 15, 2019

For most Marvel fans, the math is simple:

Pricier Subscriptions + No Marvel Content = No Deal.

New Deal

Hell no, @netflix. You can’t cancel Daredevil and then raise prices. I’ll dump you for Disney+ in a heartbeat. https://t.co/NxIoULf7Rv — Derek Williams (@Obsessed621) January 15, 2019

A lot of fans are following the train of logic from not paying Netflix for less, to not paying Netflix at all.

On the Brink

Looks like Netflix is about to raise their prices, can’t say I really need it anymore, they’re losing a tremendous amount of content to Disney, already cancelled Daredevil, a majority of their original content blows, I think I’m on the verge of cancelling — Back Cracker ? (@DrJoeGilmore) January 15, 2019

A lot of Netflix users are now saying that they’re considering leaving the service. 2019 will be a pivotal year in that regard, as new services like Disney+ launch.

Prove Your Worth

A lot of Marvel fans are angry and/or skeptical about the moves Netflix is making – but some of the more level-headed ones are willing to see if the streaming service can make up for the loss.

But ‘Friends’ Survives…

Sooooo @netflix is raising prices? Maybe shouldnt have spend 100 million dollars to keep a stupid ass show like Friends but lets cancel good shows like Daredevil. But, what do i know? pic.twitter.com/WiwV2HrKI7 — Ray Dziadyk (@RayD_NJ) January 15, 2019

Some fans simply can’t understand what is motivating Netflix’s choices.

The fact that the streaming service put up big bucks for the rights to Friends is pretty ridic, tho…

Punisher Benefits

Today

-The President is a psychopath who wants us all dead

-We’re 3 seconds from war every second of the day

-The government is still shut down over a racist ass wall

-Netflix raised their prices but cancelled Daredevil #SaveDaredevil

-But Jon has a beard

-And looks like this pic.twitter.com/CNNMzaOor5 — I ? Jon Bernthal (@lovebernthal) January 15, 2019

Even when things are looking their darkest in some ways, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher provides our ray of hope.

…We don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

The Punisher season 2 will release on Netflix on January 18th. Jessica Jones will follow later in 2019.