Iconic ‘90s Monster Movie Returns to Netflix Ahead of 2025 Reboot

Netflix is sinking its teeth into the creature feature subgenre. The streamer has been stocking its content library with fresh titles for the month of August 2025, with hit movies like Jurassic Park, Rush Hour, and American Pie already streaming. Now, one of the most iconic monster movies from the ‘90s is streaming on Netflix ahead of the franchise’s reboot later this year.

The movie is none other than Anaconda, director Luis Llosa’s 1997 adventure-horror film that helped launch Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s film careers. Anaconda also stars Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, and Jonathan Hyde as members of a documentary crew who, led by a snake hunter, travel deep into the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. They find themselves in a fight for survival when they encounter a giant, legendary green anaconda. Anaconda is now streaming on Netflix.

Anaconda was largely panned by critics and audience members alike, only managing a 41% critics’ score and even worse 24% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film has since achieved cult classic status. The over-the-top action and cast performances, combined with poor CGI and the fact that Anaconda seems to embrace its status as a b-movie, have made it a film that is so bad it’s fun to watch.

With a $136.8 million worldwide box office haul, Anaconda was also a box office success, so it came as little surprise that it launched a franchise. Four more movies followed the original 1997 film – Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004), Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008), Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009), and Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015).

The next installment in the franchise is set to release in theaters on December 25, 2025. From director Tom Gormican, the movie centers around a group of friends in the middle of a mid-life crisis who decide to remake their favorite childhood movie. They find themselves in a fight for their lives when they enter the jungle and must face not only giant man-eating snakes, but also natural disasters and violent criminals. The movie’s cast includes Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn Selton Mello, and Ione Skye.

Netflix’s streaming library is growing this month. In addition to Anaconda, the streamer is stocking dozens of TV shows and movies throughout August 2025, with several new titles already streaming. See the full list of August 1st Netflix arrivals below.

