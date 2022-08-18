New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release

There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.

Look Both Ways, starring Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, arrived on Netflix on Wednesday. The romantic dramedy about the parallel paths of a young woman's life instantly got people on social media talking, and those conversations led to big viewership for Netflix.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Look Both Ways sitting in the number one overall spot. Day Shift has been knocked down to number two for the time being. Without any major new movies set to debut in the next week, Look Both Ways could enjoy some time at the top.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!