New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
Look Both Ways, starring Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, arrived on Netflix on Wednesday. The romantic dramedy about the parallel paths of a young woman's life instantly got people on social media talking, and those conversations led to big viewership for Netflix.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Look Both Ways sitting in the number one overall spot. Day Shift has been knocked down to number two for the time being. Without any major new movies set to debut in the next week, Look Both Ways could enjoy some time at the top.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Look Both Ways
"On the night off her college graduation, Natalie's life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring?"
2. Day Shift
"An LA vampire hunter has a week to come up with the cash to pay for his kid's tuition and braces. Trying to make a living these days just might kill him."
3. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
"From Notre Dame to the NFL, Manti Te'o's future in football showed promise until a secret online relationship sent his life and career spiraling."
4. Uncharted
"Street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his renegade mentor Sully set out on a dangerous adventure across the globe to find Magellan's lost gold."
5. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
6. Purple Hearts
"An aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all to real."
7. The Informer
"When a drug bust goes wrong, an FBI informant is forced to continue his undercover work in prison to crack open an organized crime ring."
8. The Gray Man
"When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he's hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who's put a bounty on his head."
9. Endless Love
"In this remake of the 1981 cult classic, the incendiary first love affair between two teens grows obsessive when their parents try to separate them."
10. Flight
"After his amazing safe landing of a damaged passenger plane, an airline pilot is praised for the feat but has private questions about what happened."